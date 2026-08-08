The ultimate shapeshifters: There's more to clouds than meets the eye

Cumulus; cirrus; stratus; nimbostratus; altocumulus… there is a rolling, tongue-pleasing poetry in the scientific labels for cloud types, although their ancient folk-naming has its descriptive merit. Cirrus uncinus, in old language, is ‘mare’s-tail cloud’ and altocumulus is the ‘mackerel sky’ of neatly arranged small clouds, fish-scale like.

Clouds, those ever-passing ethereal entities above our heads, receive their own dedicated branch of meteorology, which is nephology (from the Greek nephos, meaning ‘cloud’). Rightly so — the airy formations are a scientifically reducible phenomenon. A cloud forms when invisible water vapour turns into visible water drops.

There are three basic sorts, beginning with cumulus or heap cloud, which is lumpy, bumpy and brilliant white when lit by the sun. Cumulus cloud evolves constantly. The top may rise and freeze into tiny ice crystals and conjure its forbidding offspring, cumulonimbus, the thunder cloud containing its 50,000 tons of water, destined to fall from the skies as heavy rain — or hail.

Elsewhere, other times: air masses rise slowly and cool gently to form the second basic type of cloud — the low-dwelling stratus, or sheet cloud, memorably described by the German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe as: ‘When o’er the silent bosom of the sea/The cold mist hangs like a stretch’d canopy.’ Light rain may well descend from the thicker parts of stratus and, in winter, the cloud can descend from the heavens to Earth as fog. Then comes the last of the prime trio: the wispy cirrus cloud family is a high flyer, at about three to eight miles overhead. From these three families come the various cloud sub-taxonomies and combinations.

A blue sky of primary intensity is only enhanced by a lonely cumulus wandering on gentle coast winds around Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk. (Image credit: Tom Mackie/AWL Images)

Due to its temperate climate, Britain tends to avoid exotic and extreme clouds, although not entirely, which is luck, bad or good depending. Nacreous or ‘rainbow clouds’, usually habituees of polar regions, illuminated our northern skies with their mother-of-pearl iridescence in the winter of 2023. They journey the stratosphere as nacreous clouds, three times higher than the cruising of jet planes, and only form when the air temperature is -78˚C.

Noctilucent clouds venture higher still to become the highest clouds of all, skirting the very edge of space to shine in the summer months with vaporous electric blue, a dissipating sky-jolt from some Frankenstein laboratory. Noctilucent iterations were rarely recorded in these isles before 1885, but are increasingly noted by cloud-spotters. Some suggest the augmentation in the number of entrancing noctilucent clouds is due to anthropogenic climate change. Every cloud has, as it were, a silvery-blue lining.

Noctilucent clouds are the highest of all, skirting the edge of space and shining iridescent. (Image credit: Alamy)

Clouds, whether tall nimbostratus towering up into the sky or the delicate hazy, lazy milk-water cirrostratus, move. They are Nature’s shield from the sun and Nature’s water dispersion system, this usually from the ocean to drier regions, although capriciously so. As Percy Bysshe Shelley expressed it some 200 years ago in The Cloud, we hope for gentle cumulus clouds to ‘bring fresh showers for the thirsting flowers,/From the seas and the streams’ for the garden, rather than a thunder-faced cumulonimbus to rain on a parade or the Macmillan tea party at the vicarage. Cumulonimbus is the dark prince of clouds, frequently spreading its top out to resemble a blacksmith’s anvil, from which rain hammers down.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sometimes, however, such as in a sizzling 1976-style summer, we want black rain-bearing nimbostratus clouds. Humans have forever tried to inspire precipitation in parched places, whether with the Navajo rain dances, Mapuche rain-sticks or by the oddest means of all, a ‘cloudbuster’. This, designed by Austrian psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich (1897– 1957), sought to produce rain by manipulating the ‘orgone’ energy in the atmosphere via copper tubes aimed at the sky. There is, alas, no proof it ever worked.

Clouds are their own advance information system, their shape and sailing height signals to their likely behaviour. We read clouds for the weather they carry pregnant in their ectoplasmic bodies and for the weather front they portend. There is truth in folk weather lore because it was founded by sky-gazing eyes across the ages: ‘Mackerel sky, mackerel sky — never long wet, never long dry’ runs the venerable adage, accurately so and passed down generations of country people like a small precious gem.

Our fate is not written in the stars, but in the clouds. Over the millennia we have, accordingly, ascribed them mythical and theological purpose. The epithets of the Greek deity Zeus are ‘Gatherer of Clouds’ and ‘Storm-God’, as he is able to wield the weather to influence human affairs. The Christian God, meanwhile, guided the Israelites through the daylight desert with a ‘pillar of cloud’ (Exodus 13:21) and His son is destined to return ‘in clouds with great power and glory’ (Mark 13:26).

God's anvil, AKA the cumulonimbus. (Image credit: Alamy)

To explain our brain-state, we have sought the state of the clouds for an applicable metaphor: ‘under a cloud’ suggests suspicion of guilt, ‘cloudy thinking’ is brain-fog and ‘on cloud nine’ is euphoria. Wordsworth went full anthropomorphic — and he is not the only one — in his famous verse line ‘I wandered lonely as a cloud’, superimposing his own solitariness on the travelling body of vapour in the sky above him in the 19th-century Lake District. He had a point: unmoored by earthly cares, a cloud ‘That floats on high o’er vales and hills’ is patently also an emblem of freedom.

There is liberation in cloud-watching. The Ancient Greek dramatist Aristophanes, who knew a thing or two about clouds, hence his play The Clouds, considered them ‘the patron goddesses of the layabout’. This is hardly a slur, as idling allows us to cloud-gaze. Go out, go out and regard the clouds; they come, menacing fast, in fleets of masted galleons. They approach, stately, in a passeggiata of ice-castles in the air or they erupt in turbulent brew-smoke from a moorland witch’s cauldron. They arrive, too, as breathy kisses, their only apparent purpose to point to the perfect blue of the sky with their cute white exhalation. Yet sometimes the cloud slides in, surreptitious, and puts a lid over the known world, suppressing, depressing. Clouds? Always shape-shifting in their form and mood.

Clouds are physical process and phenomena, yet they make us look beyond humdrum ratiocination. They are physics, they are metaphysics and the link between. Examine the paintings of John Constable, who made 100 studies of clouds between 1821 and 1822 alone. In his most famous work, The Hay Wain (1821), the clouds frame and still the scene, necessarily. Clouds make our British landscape whole. Their unlikely absence causes the unlikely exclamation: ‘There’s not a cloud in the sky!’

There is liberation in cloud-watching. The Ancient Greek dramatist Aristophanes, who knew a thing or two about clouds, hence his play The Clouds, considered them ‘the patron goddesses of the layabout’. This is hardly a slur, as idling allows us to cloud-gaze. Go out, go out and regard the clouds; they come, menacing fast, in fleets of masted galleons. They approach, stately, in a passeggiata of ice-castles in the air or they erupt in turbulent brew-smoke from a moorland witch’s cauldron. They arrive, too, as breathy kisses, their only apparent purpose to point to the perfect blue of the sky with their cute white exhalation. Yet sometimes the cloud slides in, surreptitious, and puts a lid over the known world, suppressing, depressing. Clouds? Always shape-shifting in their form and mood.

Clouds are physical process and phenomena, yet they make us look beyond humdrum ratiocination. They are physics, they are metaphysics and the link between. Examine the paintings of John Constable, who made 100 studies of clouds between 1821 and 1822 alone. In his most famous work, The Hay Wain (1821), the clouds frame and still the scene, necessarily. Clouds make our British landscape whole. Their unlikely absence causes the unlikely exclamation: ‘There’s not a cloud in the sky!’

Rosy-fingered dawn appears clad in her lacy mantle of mist and mackerel sky over Colmer's Hill in Dorset. (Image credit: Guy Edwardes/Naturepl.com)

If Constable was a cloud apostle, there was one greater. The understanding of clouds as science-art antimony had its crucial evangelist in Goethe, 19th-century Europe’s intellectual superstar, who wrote: ‘To find yourself in the infinite,/You must distinguish and then combine;/Therefore my winged song thanks/The man who distinguished cloud from cloud.’

The man who ‘distinguished cloud from cloud’ was young British Quaker and amateur meteorologist Luke Howard, author of the 1803 pamphlet Essay on the Modifications of Clouds. The pidgin Latin Howard used for his pioneering cloud categorisations received both snobby academic disdain and populist ire (was plain, brown-smock English not good enough?). However, Goethe came to Howard’s defence and the matter was settled by the sheer immovable weight of Goethe’s cultural standing. Goethe even referred to Howard as ‘Master’. Howard’s Latinised terms henceforth became the names by which we call the cloud types.

Smitten with Howard’s ‘modifications’, Goethe even adapted them into short musical poems in a collection titled Howard’s Ehrengedächtnis (In Honour of Howard). Ever the synthesis of Romantic and Rational, Goethe had recognised a kindred spirit: the classification system is equal parts practical and poetic. Read again the cloud types with which we began. Cumulus; cirrus; stratus; nimbostratus; altocumulus… all Howard’s creation. They are precise scientific categories, yet they might be heroes and heroines wandering the Roman legend of The Aeneid.

Like the clouds themselves, Howard’s naming of clouds has both utility and beauty

This feature originally appeared in the August 5, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe