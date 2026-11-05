Parks in disabled bays, doesn't return salmon and never re-racks his weights: The 39 steps to spotting a cad, according to Country Life

1. Refuses to change a nappy

2. Reads books on business strategy

3. Tops up your glass when it’s already half full

4. Removes his top when jogging

5. Quotes lines from books he hasn’t read and never will

6. Asks no questions, apart from ‘what do you do?’

7. Has an empty fridge, but for the odd spirit

8. Never gets his round in

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9. Suggests unkind games at a party

10. Shows more chest hair than is appropriate

11. Doesn’t re-rack the gym weights

12. Deletes his search history

13. Treats his bonus as if it were a national news story

14. Has dark-coloured bedsheets and only one pillow

15. Squashes a spider rather than releasing it outside

16. Refuses to call it a night

17. Loves mansplaining — and manspreading

18. Still goes to Mykonos

19. Expects more than just room service

(Image credit: Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

20. Parks in disabled bays

21. Wears loafers without socks

22. Communicates via solicitors

23. Doesn’t know the lyrics to Jerusalem

24. Gives a disloyal best-man speech

25. Looks over your shoulder at parties

26. Doesn’t return a salmon to the river

27. Travels business, but makes his family fly economy

28. Wears glasses with clear lens

29. Irons in creases

30. Pretends Uber Luxe drivers are his personal chauffeurs

31. Has few longstanding male friends

32. Cannot name a favourite film

33. Sneaks secret glances in the mirror

34. Contests wills

35. Has an Eames lounge chair

36. Uses hair-growth serums

37. Brands every neck he kisses

38. Only ever signs a group card and never writes his own

39. Insists on getting the Chateaubriand — then suggests 'Going Dutch'