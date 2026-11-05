Parks in disabled bays, doesn't return salmon and never re-racks his weights: The 39 steps to spotting a cad, according to Country Life
Since we last tackled the matter in 2016, new warning signs have appeared. Beware the cad who masquerades as a gentleman — and ignore the red flags at your peril.
1. Refuses to change a nappy
2. Reads books on business strategy
3. Tops up your glass when it’s already half full
5. Quotes lines from books he hasn’t read and never will
6. Asks no questions, apart from ‘what do you do?’
7. Has an empty fridge, but for the odd spirit
8. Never gets his round in
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9. Suggests unkind games at a party
10. Shows more chest hair than is appropriate
12. Deletes his search history
13. Treats his bonus as if it were a national news story
14. Has dark-coloured bedsheets and only one pillow
15. Squashes a spider rather than releasing it outside
16. Refuses to call it a night
17. Loves mansplaining — and manspreading
18. Still goes to Mykonos
19. Expects more than just room service
21. Wears loafers without socks
22. Communicates via solicitors
23. Doesn’t know the lyrics to Jerusalem
24. Gives a disloyal best-man speech
25. Looks over your shoulder at parties
27. Travels business, but makes his family fly economy
28. Wears glasses with clear lens
29. Irons in creases
30. Pretends Uber Luxe drivers are his personal chauffeurs
31. Has few longstanding male friends
32. Cannot name a favourite film
33. Sneaks secret glances in the mirror
35. Has an Eames lounge chair
36. Uses hair-growth serums
37. Brands every neck he kisses
38. Only ever signs a group card and never writes his own
39. Insists on getting the Chateaubriand — then suggests 'Going Dutch'
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.