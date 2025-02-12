In full bloom: 'Flowers: Flora in art and culture' opens at the Saatchi Gallery
From 100,000 dried flowers to a contemporary interpretation of Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers', the Saatchi Gallery's new 'Flowers' exhibition is the perfect spring antidote to long winter days.
Hanging from the ceiling and filling an entire double-height gallery are more than 100,000 dried flowers. A soft aroma of rose petal potpourri envelops you as you walk beneath the cascades of seed heads and grasses, lavender, roses and hydrangeas.
White statice is threaded on copper wires and gives the installation a nebulous air, as if you are stepping into a floral cloud. La Fleur Morte (2025) is the fragile creation of Welsh artist Rebecca Louise Law and the first work you see in the Saatchi Gallery’s vast new exhibition Flowers: Flora in art and culture. In size, ambition and photo-friendliness La Fleur Morte sets the tone for the entire show.
Flowers unfurl over two floors, blooming in corridors and stairwells as well as across nine galleries. The range of work is staggering: everything from flowers made of bones and medieval herbariums to album covers, book illustrations, corsets and tattoos.
There’s Wordsworth’s poem Daffodils, a giant photograph of Jeff Koons’ plant-covered Puppy and images of Vietnam War protesters slotting flowers down gun barrels.
The exhibition begins by exploring the roots of floral art and showcasing work from the last sixty years. This is not an exhibition about the history of still life, despite opening with the Dutch golden age and Gordon Cheung’s contemporary interpretation of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in his City of Gardens (Suzhou) (2023).
Rather it offers a brief history of artists working with flowers — Alphonse Mucha, William Morris, Winifred Nicholson — before moving towards the colourful paintings, prints and embroideries of Gillian Ayres, Marc Quinn, Yinka Illori, Takashi Murakami, Martin Maloney and many others.
Flowers doesn’t restrict itself to art: one gallery features flowers in fashion, and highlights include Vivienne Westwood’s platform shoes, Mary Quant’s flower power suits and jewellery such as a rock crystal and diamond orchid brooch from the roaring twenties designed by Mario Buccellati.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Further galleries explore the medical properties of plants and how album covers employ flowers (think The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising). It’s a heady mix. There’s even a gallery where you can interact with Miguel Chevalier’s digital garden. He uses infrared sensors to ensure his artificial blooms bend and sway according to your position in the room.
Elsewhere, there are six Buccellati archival pieces on display — one for each generation of Buccellati designer — along with an installation of the jewellery brand's silverware.
As gallery director Paul Foster explains, ‘The Gallery is delighted to pay homage to nature and celebrate the manifold ways that artists have been inspired by nature.’
‘Flowers: Flora in art and culture’, supported by Cazenove Capital and Buccelati, is on at the Saatchi Gallery, London, until 5th May.
Charlotte Mullins is an art critic, writer and broadcaster. Her latest book, The Art Isles: A 15,000 year story of art in the British Isles, will be published by Yale University Press in October 2025.
-
-
'The whiff of a McDonald’s Happy Meal has them pouring in': London, where the foxes are streets ahead
The urban fox is as much a part of the city as the red bus or St Paul's. Will this elusive animal outlast us all?
By Patrick Galbraith Published
-
Land of soap and glory: How the British beauty industry is setting global standards for sustainability and style
From packaging inspired by Paganism and fragrances released on the equinox and solstice, to powerhouse ingredients grown right here in Britain — we are leading the way when it comes to innovative and effective beauty products.
By Jennifer George Published
-
Land of soap and glory: How the British beauty industry is setting global standards for sustainability and style
From packaging inspired by Paganism and fragrances released on the equinox and solstice, to powerhouse ingredients grown right here in Britain — we are leading the way when it comes to innovative and effective beauty products.
By Jennifer George Published
-
'We moved here to be in a remote area, but there are 1,000 cars and motorhomes passing my house every day. It’s like Disneyland': How Scotland's best roads are causing local people the biggest headaches
10 years after it was established, the North Coast 500 continues to divide opinion. More tourism means more money, but for those who live along the route, their peaceful lives have been turned upside down. Matthew MacConnell investigates.
By Matthew MacConnell Last updated
-
‘What we petrolheads wanted but feared we’d never get’: Behind the wheel of Audi’s new, all-electric A6 e-tron Avant
His Majesty is a known fan of an Audi estate, but what will he — and Country Life — make of the brand new EV version?
By Ben Oliver Published
-
Country Life's top 10 arts stories of 2024
From the artist killed on his first day in the war to a masterpiece once sold for £30, these were our most popular arts stories of 2024.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The foundry where Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and Nic Fiddian-Green cast their bronzes
One of the oldest foundries in the world, Morris Singer in Hampshire has a long and storied past, creating art and sculpture for everyone from artists to dictators.
By Catriona Gray Published
-
'If you get 12 great photographs a year, you're doing well': Charlie Waite on the secrets of landscape photography
The world-renowned landscape photographer Charlie Waite joins the Country Life Podcast.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Winston Churchill had his cakes and ate them
A new exhibition from the National Trust shows how Britain's greatest Prime Minister would celebrate his birthday with some massive cakes
By James Fisher Published
-
A 17th-century farmhouse with panoramic views on the edge of the village where Roald Dahl wrote his best-loved works
Delightful Frith Hill Farm in Buckinghamshire has a postcard-pretty facade, spacious interiors and a magnificent cottage garden.
By Carla Passino Published