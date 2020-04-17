A drink for all seasons: nine crowd-pleasing, well-priced wines from around the world

From Rioja alternatives to fruit-packed bottles, discover an eclectic selection of interesting, reasonably priced wines with our latest list.

Azinhaga de Ouro Reserva, Douro Valley, Portugal 2017

£5.99, Lidl, 14% abv

Made from the same grapes used in Port production, this is packed with smoky plum and mulberry fruit, framed by some spicy oak. It doesn’t have the concentration that more expensive red wines from the Douro region would offer, but it’s still a good-value, uncomplicated and crowd-pleasing choice.

La Cave des Hautes Côtes, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France, no vintage

£10, Marks & Spencer, 12.5% abv

A blend of 75% Pinot Noir with Aligoté, Chardonnay and Gamay, this good-value fizz has a fine, creamy mousse and pear, white blossom and citrus on the nose. The palate features candied pear and bright acidity, with lime peel on the finish.

Aldinger, Estate Spätburgunder, Württemberg, Germany 2017

£14.45, The WineBarn, 12.5% abv

This wine receives its light-pink hue from 40%–50% whole-bunch fermentation. It features a nose of fragrant herbs, strawberry and hawthorn, with a touch of savoury bacon complexity. The lengthy, juicy, berry palate is supported by fine-grained, dusty tannins.

Quails’ Gate, Chardonnay, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada 2016

£22.49–£24.24, All About Wine, Corking Wines, 13% abv

This is drinking beautifully, packed with ripe apple, pear and acid-driven pineapple. Toast and vanilla notes come from partial ageing in French oak.

Lidl Mezquiriz Reserva, Navarra, Spain 2013

£5.99, Lidl, 13.5% abv

This Tempranillo is part of Lidl’s latest Wine Tour line-up — a revolving selection available alongside the core range. The vintage may be 2013, but the wine is still youthful, showing fresh, soft blackberry fruit and a touch of spicy oak. A good value alternative to Rioja.

Sir Ian Botham, The All-Rounder Chardonnay, South Eastern Australia 2018

£7.75– £7.99, Morrisons, Ocado, Waitrose Cellar, 12.5% abv

Unlike many other celebrities, cricket legend Sir Ian has had actual involvement in his new wine project. Here, he wanted the lightly oaked Margaret River fruit to give a tropical, peachy flavour, which joins green apple, zippy grapefruit acidity and vanilla hints. Great value— especially when on offer at £5.99.

Domaine de La Cendrillon, Nuance, Vin de France 2018

£12.80, Tanners, 14% abv

A fruit salad of varieties — 38% Petit Manseng, plus seven other grapes — all sourced from the vineyards of a Corbières family estate founded in 1750. Leesy, creamy cashew roundness and a raspy texture, with pear juice, spiced apple, stone fruit and a long apricot finish.

Mt Beautiful, Pinot Noir, North Canterbury, New Zealand 2017

£16.95, Wine Utopia, Dunell’s, 13% abv

In addition to food matches, such as ‘moussaka on a rainy night’, owner David Teece suggests pairing this savoury Pinot with jazz music by Miles Davis. It has black-cherry, violet and bramble notes, a nice grip of tannins and spice from 10 months in barrel.

