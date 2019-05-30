Recipe: Spring-onion and cheese scones for those who prefer savoury to sweet

Savoury scones are just as easy to make as sweet ones, without the added need of jam and clotted cream. Melanie Johnson's latest offering are the perfect savoury snack on a hot summer day.

sScones are relatively easy to make and much loved by everyone on our fair island. This is why we at Country Life have explored our fair share of scone recipes over the years, including pineapple scones for a touch of Caribbean flavouring (perfect now that the sun is out), cranberry scones for a Christmassy twist on a summer classic and Nancy Birtwhistle’s lemon and caraway scones; a gem from the former Bake Off winner’s crown.

However, one element of scone-making that we haven’t yet explored are savoury scones (although, we did try a divisive savoury hot cross bun recipe this easter that’s so mad it works). Under-rated in favour of their sweet counterparts, savoury scones are delicious on their own, or served with a little butter, and the lack of jam or cream means that they could almost be considered healthy, at least by comparison.

Luckily, Melanie Johnson has come to the rescue for those without a sweet tooth or craving for jam and clotted cream (few though they may be) with her innovative spring-onion and cheese scones.

Ingredients

350 g self-raising flour

a pinch of salt

1 tspn baking powder

85 g butter

100 g grated Cheddar

2 spring onions

175 ml whole milk

A little butter for serving

Method

In a bowl, mix together 350g self-raising flour, a pinch of salt and 1tspn of baking powder. Use your fingertips to rub in 85g of butter. Add 100g of grated Cheddar, plus two finely diced spring onions and mix to combine.

Pour in 175ml of whole milk and use a cutlery knife to bring it all together into a dough. Flour a clean surface and tip out the dough, folding it over a few times before cutting rounds with a cookie cutter. Put the scones on a baking sheet and bake in a hot oven for 10 minutes. Serve warm with butter.