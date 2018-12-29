Country Life’s best recipes of 2018: Perfect scones, scrambled eggs and the Prince of Wales’ favourite dish

Toby Keel

Every week we bring you mouthwatering recipes from our team of contributing chefs – here are the ten most popular from Country Life in 2018.

How to cook The Prince of Wales’ favourite dish: Pheasant Crumble Pie

The Prince of Wales guest edited Country Life’s November 14 issue, and this is the recipe he commissioned: his favourite dish, pheasant crumble pie. Here’s how to make it yourself, as demonstrated by John Williams, executive chef at The Ritz in London.

Curious Questions: How do you make the perfect cream scone?

Everybody loves a good cream tea – but is there a secret to its centrepiece, the perfect cream scone? Martin Fone investigated.

A delicious shepherd’s pie recipe to take away the winter chill

Shepherd’s pie is a true British classic which always hits the spot – this delicious take on the dish comes from chef Christian Turner.

How to make blackberry jam: A quick and easy recipe

You know all those blackberries you picked and popped in the freezer a couple of months ago? This is what they’ve been waiting for.

Curious Questions: How do you make perfect – absolutely perfect – scrambled eggs?

Another heavenly conjunction between curiosity and food – this time, how to perfect one of the simplest meals of all.

Perfect roast goose recipe from Mark Hix

Perfect roast goose and gravy for Christmas Day lunch.

How to make perfect macaroni cheese, creating your own béchamel from scratch

Don’t be tempted to use a packet – the real thing is surprisingly easy to make form scratch and well worth the effort, as Christian Turner explains.

A perfect chicken pie recipe for the cold, dark nights ahead

As winter drew closer, we turned our minds to the sort of warm, comforting dishes which fill the home with warmth. Dishes like this one.

Greatest recipes ever: Anna Del Conte’s ragù bolognese sauce

The queen of Italian cookery’s slow-cooked classic has been enduringly popular on the Country Life website for a few years now – once you’ve tried it you’ll understand why.

How to make cranberry scones for a cream tea with a Christmas twist

Just when you thought you’d run out of excuses to buy clotted cream in the middle of winter.

