Country Life’s top 10 recipes of 2019, from salted caramel millionaire’s shortbread and tarte au citron to a classic kedgeree

We've gone through the archives from the year to find the most popular of our regular recipes from 2019. Suffice to say that putting this piece together left us VERY hungry...

Perfect Tarte au Citron

Back at the start of the year we ran a few recipes from Jane Hornby’s latest book, Simple & Classic, which we described as a tome that was ‘joyously easy to use’. And joyously rewarding too.

Read the full article.

Roast chicken with blood oranges, sweet potato and avocado salsa

Melanie Johnson’s delightful recipe using these seasonal oranges was a huge hit — and rightly so.

Read the full article.

Salted Caramel Millionaire’s Shortbread

Another of Jane Hornby’s recipes — and we’d forgotten just how good this looks.

Read the full article.

Normandy chicken ‘that’s a perfect dinner as autumn nights draw in’

‘Apples aren’t just good for sweet dishes — they can work equally well giving an extra zip to savoury main courses,’ wrote Melanie Johnson in September. We agreed.

Read the full article.

How to make kedgeree

This gorgeous recipe, which we described as ‘a classic rice dish that makes a perfect weekend brunch’, came from Christian Turner at the Colony Grill.

Read the full article.

Four recipes to make the humble cucumber rather more interesting

Back in April, Melanie Johnson attempted the (almost) impossible.

Read the full article.

Jane Hornby’s chicken and bacon pie

‘Chicken pie is as good as it gets for comfort food,’ we wrote of this deceptively simple recipe.

Read the full article.

Chicken poached with slices of black truffle in a broth flavoured with tarragon and Madeira

Top chef Simon Hopkinson penned this ode to one of his all-time favourite dishes — as served at one of his all-time favourite restaurants.

Read the full article.

How to make The Savoy’s sensational pistachio madeleines

The wizards responsible for afternoon tea at The Savoy shared this recipe for one of their showstoppers.

Read the full article.

Banana, walnut and salted maple-syrup loaf, served with maple mascarpone

‘I always have bowls of walnuts at home over Christmas,’ wrote Melanie Johnson, ‘I like to make good use of them in the kitchen.’ We’d definitely say this counts as ‘good use’.

Read the full article.