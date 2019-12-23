Country Life’s top 10 recipes of 2019, from salted caramel millionaire’s shortbread and tarte au citron to a classic kedgeree

We've gone through the archives from the year to find the most popular of our regular recipes from 2019. Suffice to say that putting this piece together left us VERY hungry...
Perfect Tarte au Citron
Back at the start of the year we ran a few recipes from Jane Hornby’s latest book, Simple & Classic, which we described as a tome that was ‘joyously easy to use’. And joyously rewarding too.
Roast chicken with blood oranges, sweet potato and avocado salsa
Melanie Johnson’s delightful recipe using these seasonal oranges was a huge hit — and rightly so.
Salted Caramel Millionaire’s Shortbread
Another of Jane Hornby’s recipes — and we’d forgotten just how good this looks.
Normandy chicken ‘that’s a perfect dinner as autumn nights draw in’
‘Apples aren’t just good for sweet dishes — they can work equally well giving an extra zip to savoury main courses,’ wrote Melanie Johnson in September. We agreed.
How to make kedgeree
This gorgeous recipe, which we described as ‘a classic rice dish that makes a perfect weekend brunch’, came from Christian Turner at the Colony Grill.
Four recipes to make the humble cucumber rather more interesting
Back in April, Melanie Johnson attempted the (almost) impossible.
Jane Hornby’s chicken and bacon pie
‘Chicken pie is as good as it gets for comfort food,’ we wrote of this deceptively simple recipe.
Chicken poached with slices of black truffle in a broth flavoured with tarragon and Madeira
Top chef Simon Hopkinson penned this ode to one of his all-time favourite dishes — as served at one of his all-time favourite restaurants.
How to make The Savoy’s sensational pistachio madeleines
The wizards responsible for afternoon tea at The Savoy shared this recipe for one of their showstoppers.
Banana, walnut and salted maple-syrup loaf, served with maple mascarpone
‘I always have bowls of walnuts at home over Christmas,’ wrote Melanie Johnson, ‘I like to make good use of them in the kitchen.’ We’d definitely say this counts as ‘good use’.
Celeriac soup with rosemary, walnuts and bacon plus Parmesan scones
Melanie Johnson’s warming celeriac soup is delicious.
Chicken, spring-onion and mozzarella meatballs with pesto courgetti salad
Melanie Johnson adds some zing with this season’s new spring onions.
Sticky sloe gin venison steaks with parsnip and spinach rösti
Thank Melanie Johnson for this deliciously seasonal addition to your recipe roster.
How to make rocket-and-pea panna cottas with sesame salmon
Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson makes panna cottas with rocket.
Two cakes for the price of one: A salted caramel cheesecake with a carrot cake base
Best friends, carrot cake and cream cheese are fully celebrated in this innovatice recipe, with a salty twist. Thank Melanie