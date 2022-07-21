How to make dairy-free coconut ice cream with caramel sauce

Jeremy Pang's ice cream recipe is a perfect summer treat that anyone can enjoy.

We tend to think of ice cream in terms of Mr Whippy vans, clotted cream cones in Cornwall or a strawberry gelato while on holiday in Italy, so it’s unusual to see a recipe that comes with an Asian twist. It’s also great to see an ice-cream recipe that you can share with the whole family, including the vegans and dairy-intolerant.

This concoction comes to us via Jeremy Pang, who is currently to be seen on television in a show called Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen, which goes out on ITV on Saturday mornings at 11:35am (it’s also available on catch-up).

Key to this recipe is the sweet soy sauce; Jeremy suggests using the Lee Kum Kee brand, who sponsor his show; it’s widely available at all Britain’s big supermarkets.

Recipe: Jeremy Pang’s Coconut Ice Cream with a Soy Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

For the ice cream

150g cashew nuts

300ml water

tin full fat coconut milk

tbsp Agave syrup

100g caster sugar

100g coconut sugar

100g cacao butter

50g coconut oil

1 tsp Sweet soy sauce (Jeremy uses the Lee Kum Kee brand)

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the caramel sauce

250mll coconut cream

200g coconut sugar

1 tbsp sweet soy sauce

Coconut flakes to serve

Method

Place the cashews in a bowl and pour over boiling water. Leave to soak for an hour, then drain the cashews and place in a food processor with 300ml cold water. Blend until smooth and creamy.

In a pan, heat the coconut milk, syrup, sugars, cacao butter and coconut oil until it begins to boil, then remove from the heat. Use a hand-held blender, mix until well combined, then add the soy and vanilla. Leave to cool before placing in the fridge for four hours.

Blend the mix again, then transfer to a freezer-proof container (a loaf tin is ideal) and leave to go firm.

After two hours, mix it again with electric whisk and return to the freezer. Repeat the process twice, this time waiting 60 minutes before freezing, then return to the freezer for another hour and you’re all done.

To make the caramel sauce, heat the coconut cream and coconut sugar together. Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves. Let the caramel bubble gently and keep stirring for eight minutes until reduced.

Remove from the heat, add the soy sauce and mix together. Serve with the ice cream, topping the final sundae with coconut flakes.