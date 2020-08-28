A Belgravia kitchen with a splash of Italian flair that works on every level

Interior architect Alison Henry worked with Officine Gullo to create a striking, light-filled kitchen.

As part of a top-to-toe refurbishment of a family house in Belgravia, Alison Henry moved the kitchen to an orangery-style structure, opening up the ground floor and allowing natural light to reach as much of the interior space as possible. She worked with Florence-based company Officine Gullo to come up with a bespoke kitchen design that incorporates gleaming white steel units, smart nickel trims and Italian marble.

The starting point was one of the firm’s signature range cookers, behind which the designer added a splashback of deeply veined Italian marble. The centrepiece is the vast island, which measures just under 15sq ft. ‘I chose a neutral palette in order to create a contrast with the greenery from the garden. Wisteria grows up the wall behind.’

The space is visible from much of the house, so plenty of storage was vital to keep surfaces free of kitchen clutter. Two floor-to-ceiling units either side of the range accommodated a generous larder and fridge freezer; the island is home to the sink, dishwashers, bins and drawer units.

‘The kitchen needs to work on many levels: as a casual space for a quick breakfast before school, as somewhere to prepare meals for the family and, on occasion, it’s used by professional chefs for more formal entertaining,’ says Alison.

She upholstered the Officine Gullo bar stools in soft white leather: ‘Leather is such an easy material to look after, but people often shy away from it.’ The pendants, with pleated shades in an antique silver finish, deliver task lighting to the island. The choice of a slim design was deliberate, so as not to interrupt views through to the garden from deep within the house.

The design even continues outside the house: outside, a gas barbecue that matches the look and feel of the kitchen is on hand for summer barbecues.

Alison Henry Design — www.alisonhenry.com