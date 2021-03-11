This hard-working space caters for the needs of a large, sociable family. Arabella Youens takes a look.

During an extensive transformation of this Regency house in Hampshire, the team at bespoke joinery specialist Artichoke worked closely with interior designer Henriette von Stockhausen to create a series of pleasing, practical spaces that support the clients’ busy lives. One of them was this, a combined boot room and flower room.

‘The project involved a complete reorganisation of the layout to suit the needs of a busy family who planned to host weekend house parties,’ explains Bruce Hodgson, founder of Artichoke.

‘The house required a hard-working — and attractive — boot-and-flower room.’

Key to the success of this design is its practicality. The floor and bench are made from Belgian Fossil (also known as Belgian Blue), a robust limestone with visible fossils and white shells.

A grate and drain allow for easy cleaning. Holes were added to allow warm air from the radiators underneath to dry wet coats and hats hanging above and, at the back of the room, is a full wall of generously sized cupboards to store outdoor clothing and sports gear.

As the new room leads to both the vegetable and flower gardens, there is a large sink with an area for cutting and arranging flowers. The depth of the sink allows for filling large vases and the brass taps by Perrin & Rowe are deliberately elevated for the same reason.

The room also provides an ideal space for the family dog, as all the grooming, feeding and cleaning can take place here. An alcove was created within the joinery for his basket to sit comfortably.

Artichoke — www.artichoke-ltd.com / 01934 745270.