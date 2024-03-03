A glorious Cotswold kitchen lifted to new heights with pitch-perfect colour choices

A clever combination of colours has brought life to this inviting Cotswold kitchen designed by Sims Hilditch. Amelia Thorpe takes a look; photography by Christopher Horwood.

As part of a project to redecorate a Grade II-listed manor house, not far from Cheltenham, Sims Hilditch senior designer Becca Powis was asked to breathe new life into the kitchen. The owners, a couple with three school-age daughters, had recently bought the house after living in Singapore.

‘They wanted to create an inviting kitchen to enjoy with their children and friends,’ says Becca. ‘As the layout of the room was practical and the handmade cabinetry in good condition, my task was to reconceive the colour scheme and decorative detail to boost the warmth and personality of the space.’

Selecting a lively green paint for the cabinets was key to creating a fresh backdrop to the room. The shade is Sage by Neptune, contrasted with Farrow & Ball Railings chosen for the cook’s table island. ‘The deep, dark colour adds interest and definition,’ explains Becca.

Meadow Grasses brick tiles from Marlborough Tiles echo the green of the cupboards and views of trees and plants, seen through the next-door garden room. Their glossy finish and undulating surface introduce texture to the room, an effect enhanced by a row of antique copper pans.

The oak top to the island was sanded to create a lighter look, in keeping with the timeless feel of the space, and the handles were replaced with knobs and cup handles in an unlacquered brass finish. ‘They will develop a patina over time, adding more character to the kitchen,’ she says.

A set of Marisol Seagrass chairs from Restoration Hardware surround the dining table, designed for relaxed family meals. ‘The chairs are smart, but also practical and comfortable, in keeping with the entire feel of the space,’ she says.

Sims Hilditch — www.simshilditch.com