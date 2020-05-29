Trending:

Beautiful, bold blue and white accessories for your home

Amelia Thorpe

Amelia Thorpe picks out her favourite blue and white accessories that are sure to lift the spirits.

Mara cachepot in Ocean Blue, 15cm

£140, William Yeoward Crystal.

01730 821811 — www.williamyeowardcrystal.com

 

Blue Regal Peacock sauce tureen and ladle

£128, Burleigh.

01773 740740 — www.burleigh.co.uk

 

Aqua Silk Sari shade, 45cm

£292.50, Joanna Wood.

020–7730 5064 — www.joannawood.co.uk

 

Lost & Found Indigo throw

£350, Shop Kit Kemp

020–7907 4040 — www.firmdalehotels.com

 

Hay Marbled teapot

£45, Liberty.

020–7734 1234 — www.libertylondon.com

 

Bumble Blue block-print cushion

£72, Lesser Spotted.

01283 319003 — www.lesser-spotted.co.uk

 

Motif Blue Star ceramic tiles

£28.80 per sq m, Mandarin Stone.

01600 715444 — www.mandarinstone.com

Blue Clover cushion

£65, Molly Mahon.

01342 825700 — www.mollymahon.com

 

Arles Blue acrylic fabric tray

£46, Nina Campbell.

020–7225 1011 — www.ninacampbell.com

 

Teacup napkin, set of four

£45, Thornback & Peel.

07388 607180 — www.thornbackandpeel.co.uk

 

Nicola Spring Vintage Floral ceramic door knob

£1.99, Rinkit.

www.rinkit.com

 

Mandarin hand-painted giant lidded jar

£395, OKA.

0333 004 2042 — www.oka.com