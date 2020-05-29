Beautiful, bold blue and white accessories for your home

Amelia Thorpe picks out her favourite blue and white accessories that are sure to lift the spirits.
Mara cachepot in Ocean Blue, 15cm
£140, William Yeoward Crystal.
01730 821811 — www.williamyeowardcrystal.com
Blue Regal Peacock sauce tureen and ladle
£128, Burleigh.
01773 740740 — www.burleigh.co.uk
Aqua Silk Sari shade, 45cm
£292.50, Joanna Wood.
020–7730 5064 — www.joannawood.co.uk
Lost & Found Indigo throw
£350, Shop Kit Kemp
020–7907 4040 — www.firmdalehotels.com
Hay Marbled teapot
£45, Liberty.
020–7734 1234 — www.libertylondon.com
Bumble Blue block-print cushion
£72, Lesser Spotted.
01283 319003 — www.lesser-spotted.co.uk
Motif Blue Star ceramic tiles
£28.80 per sq m, Mandarin Stone.
01600 715444 — www.mandarinstone.com
Blue Clover cushion
£65, Molly Mahon.
01342 825700 — www.mollymahon.com
Arles Blue acrylic fabric tray
£46, Nina Campbell.
020–7225 1011 — www.ninacampbell.com
Teacup napkin, set of four
£45, Thornback & Peel.
07388 607180 — www.thornbackandpeel.co.uk
Nicola Spring Vintage Floral ceramic door knob
£1.99, Rinkit.
Mandarin hand-painted giant lidded jar
£395, OKA.
0333 004 2042 — www.oka.com