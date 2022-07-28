Eight of the best beds to help you sleep in true style

Blissful beds for the perfect sleep, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Natural comfort

Made to order in Devon from FSC-certified timber and padded with layers of organic lambswool, the Clovelly headboard, from £460 for a double, is a high-backed, large-buttoned design by Naturalmat.

01392 877247; www.naturalmat.co.uk

Swedish style

Neptune’s Larsson double bed, from £1,595 for a double, has a carved timber frame with a subtly distressed painted finish and an upholstered linen headboard, for a stylish take on Gustavian style.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com

Curve appeal

Handmade in Britain, the Arles king-size bed, from £1,549, is shown here covered in Romo Linara Dusky Pink linen union for a romantic appeal that accentuates its curvaceous design, from Sofas & Stuff.

0808 178 3211; www.sofasandstuff.com

Fresh finish

This handmade Rose & Foxglove Sea Blue cotton quilt costs £365 for a king size, from Susie Watson Designs.

0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

Made to order

Based in Par, near St Austell, The Cornish Bed Company is one of the last surviving foundries to hand-cast iron beds using traditional methods. The Rebecca, shown here, costs from £1,520 for a double.

01726 825182; www.cornishbeds.co.uk

Twice as nice

These Puffin single beds, from £1,476 each, are shown here covered in Charlotte Gaisford Sharanshar Green cotton linen mix, piped in Sorbet pure cotton to accentuate the pretty shape of the headboards, from The Headboard Workshop.

01291 628216; www.theheadboardworkshop.co.uk

Eye catcher

The Widham bed in Wolf Grey broad weave linen, £1,638 for a double, has a scrolled head and end to add character to its classic design, from Willow & Hall.

020–8939 3800; www.willowandhall.co.uk

Adventures in wonderland

Handmade in wrought iron and finished in polished nickel, the Alice bed, from £2,195 for a double, is finished with sweeping curves inspired by the Cheshire Cat’s grin, from the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co..

01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk