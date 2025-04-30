Graham Norton's elegant East London home hits the market, and it's just as wonderful as you would expect
The four-bedroom home in Wapping should be studied for how well it uses two separate spaces to create a home of immense character and utility.
We love looking at the homes of others. We love to know how others decorate, and what choices they make. It is why you are reading this article. It is why I write them.
When I lived in New York City, before the internet, friends of my mother would spend their Sundays viewing luxurious apartments, not for the purpose of buying them, but just to see what goes on behind closed doors. Old women in New York have strange hobbies, but that’s an article for a different time.
The best people to snoop on are the famous. Do they have good taste? Are they just like us? I have seen the interior of many a celebrity-home-for-sale. I have seen things you people wouldn’t believe. I judge a home on its merits, rather than its owner, which makes it all the more exciting when the home of someone famous is also a home of exceptional beauty in a prime location. They are rarer than you think.
Graham Norton’s London home in Pier Head is one such example. It is hard to think of few people more famous to the British public than Norton. He has been on the TV and on the radio absolutely loads and for absolutely ages, by my very precise calculations. The good news is he also has great taste.
The property, for sale with Knight Frank for £4.95 million, is a four-bedroom townhouse on a private garden square in Wapping. It is very close to the River Thames. It has four floors, a patio, a private garden and direct access to a communal garden. The interiors, I think you’ll agree, are beautiful.
I am a big fan of exposed bricks, period features, wooden floors and beams. So too the period elegance of the library, with its well stocked bookcase (always reassuring to see that people read) and wooden window shutters.
What of the kitchen? It is modern, but not overwhelming. We have discussed the elegance of functionality. The office/study space is ideal for home working — and with even more books. In between, the contemporary patio space, a bridge between two different buildings.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
It is rare to find a house in London that is two things; one half being a traditional Victorian townhouse, the other a warehouse-style conversion. It is clever because it allows you (the potential owner) or Norton (the current owner) to have separate spaces — one for entertaining, the other for private living.
Is this the first party barn in central London? The very literal definition of ‘business at the front, party at the back’.
I am sure many fans of Norton and, indeed, many people in general would have wished to know how that great icon of entertainment lives. The answer, thankfully, is elegantly and with taste. The evidence is right here.
So why would he want to leave? Because all good stories must come to an end. 'I have loved my time in Pier Head over the last 20 years. The house has the ideal mix of cosy and open plan living that spills out to the riverside. It has been the perfect home for many memorable occasions, as well as a haven from city life,' Norton says.
'I know I’ll miss waking up to the river with its big sky and boats gliding by, but as life moves on, so must I. It’s a truly special spot and I look forward to finding someone who will cherish it as much as I have.'
This four-bedroom home in Wapping, London, is for sale with Knight Frank for £4.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
Sign of the times: In the age of the selfie, what’s happening to the humble autograph?
When Ringo Starr announced that he was no longer going to sign anything, he kickstarted a celebrity movement that coincided with the advent of the camera phone and selfie. Rob Crossan asks whether, in today’s world, the selfie holds more clout than an autograph?
By Rob Crossan Published
-
Puffins, the world's smelliest fruit and Einstein's socks: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 30, 2025
Wednesday's Quiz of the Day wonders if you know what an 'interrobang' is.
By Toby Keel Published
-
About time: The fastest and slowest moving housing markets revealed
New research by Zoopla has shown where it's easy to sell and where it will take quite a while to find a buyer.
By Annabel Dixon Last updated
-
A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England
Come for the history of Old Hall. Stay for the interesting interiors.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A gorgeous Scottish cottage with contemporary interiors on the bonny banks of the River Tay
Carnliath on the edge of Strathtay is a delightful family home set in sensational scenery.
By James Fisher Published
-
Six rural properties with space, charm and endless views, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
380 acres and 90 bedrooms on the £25m private island being sold by one of Britain's top music producers
Stormzy, Rihanna and the Rolling Stones are just a part of the story at Osea Island, a dot on the map in the seas off Essex.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
A home cinema, tasteful interiors and 65 acres of private parkland hidden in an unassuming lodge in Kent
North Lodge near Tonbridge may seem relatively simple, but there is a lot more than what meets the eye.
By James Fisher Published
-
A rare opportunity to own a family home on Vanbrugh Terrace, one of London's finest streets
This six-bedroom Victorian home sits right on the start line of the London Marathon, with easy access to Blackheath and Greenwich Park.
By James Fisher Published
-
A tale of everyday life as lived on Britain's most expensive street
Winnington Road in Hampstead has an average house price of £11.9 million. But what's it really like? Lotte Brundle went to find out.
By Lotte Brundle Last updated