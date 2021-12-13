Everything you need to transform your library into the most decadent room of the house: from a £6,000 bookcase to a secret games table

Furniture and accessories for a stylish library, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

A wonderfully classic addition to any library — or home, for that matter. Dog unfortunately not included.

from £6,990, Bellerby & Co www.bellerbyandco.com

Classic car lovers can keep their bookcase in order with this fun pair of brass bookends.

£595, Brights of Nettlebed www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk

A comfy chair and a good book…is there a better combination? This sumptuous buttoned option from David Seyfried comes in a decadent plum and is destined to suit any library.

£2,550, plus 6m (20ft) of fabric, David Seyfried; www.davidseyfried.com

Good books require good lighting, and this antique brass wall lamp from Hector Finch is just the ticket. Your eyes will thank you.

£618, Hector Finch www.hectorfinch.com

If fast cars aren’t really your thing, but fast cats are — then this pair of Cheetah bookends will make the perfect, quirky addition to any bookcase, or as a standalone decorative ornament.

£395, House of Hackney www.houseofhackney.com

Speaking of bookcases, India Jane has designed this one in a minimalist and industrial style, crafted in metal with an antique effect.

£750, India Jane www.indiajane.co.uk

The warming tone of this paprika coloured lampshade is perfect for a cosy nook or reading corner.

£215, OKA www.oka.com

If you have over £6,000 to splash on a bookcase, then look no further than this made to order pyramid shaped number from Sibyl Colefax.

£6,360, Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler www.sibylcolefax.com

For the more serious book collectors and library enthusiasts, these wooden library steps are ideal for reaching the higher shelves. For everyone else, they could also double as a coffee holder and excess book collector.

£395, The Great English Outdoors www.greatenglish.co.uk

This floor lamp from Vaughan plays a trick on the eyes with the mid level circular divider made to look like the base of a standard sized lamp. The cream silk lampshade adds a touch of elegance and the hand carved twisted central column injects movement to the piece.

£731, with 17in Pembroke knife pleat shade in Cream silk, £369, Vaughan www.vaughandesigns.com

Full of secret drawers and compartments in which to store dice, cards and other board games, the Tenbury game table from William Yeoward is a unique and fun addition for any library, and as Mr Yeoward said himself ‘no library should ever be without one.’

£3,450, William Yeoward www.williamyeoward.com