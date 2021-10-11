Best new paint colours for the season, from Sea Mist to Piranesi Pink

Selecting paint colour is no mean feat, especially with the seemingly endless list of colours in every hue and tone (and name) imaginable. Luckily Amelia Thorpe points us in the right direction.

Annie Sloan

Artist and colour expert Annie Sloan, well known for her chalky finishes, is launching a collection of 32 durable and quick-drying water-based matt emulsion wall paints, including Piranesi Pink and Pointe Silk.

£46.95 for 2.5L from www.anniesloan.com

Designer Paint

Online store Designer Paint offers an impressive selection of premium paints, delivered to your door. The range includes many key brands and its own Albany Design paints, including (top to bottom) Birch Grove, Steepleton, Mulberry Lane and Juliet.

Prices from £36.37 for 2.5L vinyl soft sheen from www.designerpaint.com

Farrow & Ball: Sunshine ahead

Farrow & Ball’s colour curator, Joa Studholme, predicts a return of cheerful hues in 2022, including sunny Babouche, shown here combined with timeless School House White.

Both £49.50 for 2.5L of estate emulsion from www.farrow-ball.com

Fenwick & Tilbrook: Colour confident

This combination of stimulating colours would add individuality to any room schemes: walls in Still Norfolk, woodwork in Flat Iron, screen in Aged Copper and Ocean and border in Indian Prince.

Prices from £47 for 2.5L pure matt paint, Fenwick & Tilbrook from www.fenwickandtilbrook.com

Francesca’s Paints: Custom selection

Francesca’s Paints offers more than 200 different colours and a bespoke paint-mixing service, to match any shade or create any colour of your choice.

Prices from £27 for 1L eco-emulsion from www.francescaspaint.com

Colours of England: Beauty in Britain

The Colours of England collection from Little Greene includes a range of timeless shades that draw on inspiration found all over the British Isles. Shown here, walls in Garden Intelligent Matt emulsion.

£53 for 2.5L, and far door in Scullery Intelligent satinwood, £75.50 for 2.5L from www.littlegreene.com

John Myland: History in the making

Founded in 1884 by John Myland and today run by his great-grandson, Dominic, Mylands has launched its Archive Collection, a small, but well-formed range of colours inspired by the company’s rich history. Beehive Place No 140, Egerton Place No 297 and Peach Flesh Pink No 268 are shown here.

£53 for 2.5L marble matt emulsion from www.mylands.com

Susie Watson: Tranquil tone

A soothing shade for a restful bedroom, Sea Mist is the latest colour from Susie Watson Designs, available in water-based emulsion and eggshell formulations.

£45 for 2.5L of emulsion from www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

Zoffany: Marvellous matt

True Matt is a new water-based emulsion from Zoffany, designed to have a durable and wipeable, yet chalky finish and a sheen that’s less than 3%. Shown here in Tuscan Pink.

£52 for 2.5L from zoffany.sandersondesigngroup.com/paint

Rose of Jericho: Special effects

Rose of Jericho, the Dorset-based specialists in materials for traditional and historic buildings, offers a range of handmade products, including limewashes and distempers. Vapour permeable and long used to allow buildings to ‘breathe’, they are designed for the decoration of porous building materials, including lime plasters and renders, limestone, soft brick, cobs and daub. Made using natural binders, fillers and artist’s quality earth and mineral powder pigments, limestone and distemper have a softness of texture and lack of uniformity, with subtle variations of colour and tone rarely matched in modern coatings—which is also the reason why designers are now revisiting the materials to create dry brush effects with rustic depth of hue and tonal interest.

Prices from £39.48 for 5L of pure limewash and from £51 for 2.5L of casein distemper from www.roseofjericho.co.uk