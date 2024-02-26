Six of the best things to look out for at London Design Week 2024

London Design Week 2024 takes place from March 11-15 — and here are some of the best things to look out for, as selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Julian Chichester’s anniversary collection

Drawing on his experience as an antique dealer on London’s Portobello Road, Julian Chichester began designing his own furniture in 1989. Today, he has an international reputation for timeless, expertly crafted pieces, inspired by classical and contemporary design, each with its own unique twist.

‘I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved — our pieces will always surprise and tell a story, whether in shape or finish,’ he says. From the capsule collection launched to celebrate the 35th anniversary, (clockwise from top-left): Kemp oak desk, £2,640; Anglo-Indian chest, £2,964; Felix nest of tables, £2,016.

www.julianchichester.com

Sculpted beauty from Victoria + Albert Baths

Ahead of the launch in April, Victoria + Albert Baths will be previewing its new Seros collection at London Design Week, the result of work with Barcelona-based British sculptor Sophie-Elizabeth Thompson. Seros freestanding bath, £3,960.

www.vandabaths.com

Country scene wallpaper from Fiona Howard

On Design Avenue, a pop-up presence from designer Fiona Howard includes a display of her new Orchard wallpaper, £114 per 10m roll, shown here in Aqua colourway, printed in England using environmentally friendly inks.

www.fionahoward.com

Colour coded Quintesse kitchen

The new Quintesse kitchen collection from Modern British combines Shaker-style cabinetry with chamfered door profiles, hand-painted colour and elegant detailing; kitchen prices from £45,000 including worktops and appliances.

www.modern-british.com

Striking motif

A playful reinterpretation of a formal key pattern, the Greek Cane rug, £700 per sq m, features a meandering bamboo motif border around a solid central ground. Flat woven in sustainable fibres made from recycled water bottles, it is designed by Salvesen Graham in collaboration with Jennifer Manners.

www.jennifermanners.co.uk

Bright ideas for lighting with an expert panel

On Monday, March 11, from 1.45pm-2.45pm, Hector Finch, of the eponymous decorative lighting company, Emily Todhunter, interior designer and Sally Storey, architectural lighting expert will discuss their different disciplines and how they can be combined to transform mood while offering the best illumination for the practicalities of daily life.

Tickets are free, and you can find out more here.