A drawing room that dodges the stuffy, formal feel and doubles-down on blocks of colour

The transformation of a Wiltshire drawing room by Lucy Elworthy demonstrates the rich possibilities of a carefully considered use of colour.

‘Drawing rooms can be so formal that they are only used for occasional entertaining,’ says Lucy. ‘Instead, my clients — a creative couple with a great sense of style — wanted a fun, not too stuffy space, which they could use on a regular basis.’

As well as painting the walls in an off-white shade to maximise the feeling of light, she worked with her husband, architect John Comparelli, to transform the space, a project that included lowering the floor.

Tom wall lights from Hector Finch were fitted and a new fireplace carved by a local stonemason. An antique overmantel was added to create an elegant focal point. A backgammon table by the window seat is ready for games or jigsaws and several side chairs can be brought forward to join the central group when more friends are expected.

Curtains are made from antique French linen sheets, hand-dyed to a sunny yellow shade and bordered in Soane Britain Paisley Stripe.

The burnt-orange, pink and teal colours of the latter are echoed in other fabrics in the room, including two striking armchairs in Designers Guild Brera Lino Malachite.

‘Blocks of punchy colour are broken up by patterned cushions, pink velvet piping on the sofa and contrast fabric backs on the armchairs,’ explains Lucy, while vintage Beni Ourain rug completes the scheme.

