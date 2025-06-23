From the Country Life archive: The questionable vacuum caps that promised a 'healthy, vigorous growth of hair'
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
Early 20th Century advertisers were not as restricted by 'facts' as modern advertisers are compelled to be by law today. A case in point is the series of adverts that ran in the pages of Country Life in the first decade of the last century for the Evans Vacuum Cap Co.
A cross between a modified pith helmet and a vacuum cleaner, this tortuous-looking suction device promised a: '...healthy, vigorous growth of hair' for any gentleman fearful of losing their locks. The device’s advertising copy promised: '… used for three of four minutes each day…. it requires only about ten days to get the scalp loose and pliable', which surely should have rung alarm bells, as the poor gentleman utilising this invention must have been left not only short of hair, but also floppy of scalp. It goes on to promise: '…pleasant and exhilarating' sensations when using the headgear, which will provide a: '…healthy glow, and produce a delightful tingling sensation'.
The hand-pumped contraption (see figure three in the above illustration) promised the wearer a permanent growth of lustrous hair within a: ‘reasonable time'. It was, sensibly, caveatted with the disclaimer that: 'if, however, the scalp remains white and lifeless after the Cap is removed, then the case would be a hopeless one, regardless of all the infallible hair restorers advertised.'
The adverts ran throughout 1905-6, then abruptly vanished. One can only presume because one too many men found their case of hereditary hair loss was a 'hopeless one'.
The Country Life Image Archive contains more 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. An additional 50,000 assets from the historic archive are scheduled to be added this year — with completion expected in Summer 2025. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here.
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
