The Glovebox: A new era at McLaren, best of Goodwood Revival and say hello to Kermit and Nevada

A working week in Woking for McLaren

It has been a busy week in Woking, where British speedsters par excellence McLaren announced, among other things, new branding, £500 million of new investment from their Abu Dhabi owners, 1,000 new jobs, a new factory and a performance SUV (the first in the brand’s 63-year history).

As previewed when I wrote about the reveal of the McL 6GT back in August, McLaren is looking to build its future on the bedrock of its past. The firm has long been known for its technical expertise, but there’s only so much carbon fibre and pure performance can set the heart racing. Where it lacked was passion. So, along with the manual V8 car that is slated to arrive in 2028, the new branding for the firm harks back to its founder, New Zealander Bruce McLaren, and heavily references his family’s garage in Remuera, Auckland.

‘McLaren has evolved enormously over the years, but looking back through our shared history across Racing and Automotive, it’s poignant how much of Bruce's original vision and spirit still runs through the business today,’ said Lou McEwen, McLaren Racing’s chief marketing officer. ‘This evolved identity perfectly bridges that proud heritage with our future ambition. It celebrates the symbols and stories our fans, partners and team mates already know and love, while giving us a more connected expression of where we’re heading next.’

Behold, the 'new' McLaren. (Image credit: McLaren Automotive)

The announcement of an upcoming SUV was met with some raised eyebrows, as McLaren were essentially the last supercar manufacturer to not have one in their stable. However, what made them unique also hit the bottom line, as it’s well known that for brands such as Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati and Aston Martin, SUVs are best sellers. While the £500 million investment from their (relatively) new owners will be a welcome one, it is clear that they would also like to see some of that money back.

Since the days of the F1, McLaren has always been a force for innovation, so while SUVs are not everyone’s favourite, it will be interesting to see what the boffins at the MTC can cook up to cut through in an already crowded sector. McLaren’s success in Formula 1 has also led to a large uptick in interest in the brand, and while two-seater sports car are fun, they are not always practical. As McLaren Automotive CEO Nick Collins said, ‘it’s quite difficult if you have to decide which one of your kids you want to leave behind at home’. Collins also added that McLaren has no plans to build an EV, which will keep plenty happy.

Perhaps most excitingly, however, is that the new money is part of a total of $2 billion promised investment in the brand over five years. Without getting too jingoistic about it, it’s nice to see investment into the UK performance car sector, a world-leading industry of which we should be proud. Indeed, the announcement was attended by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said that the company was ‘doubling down on Britain’.

Goodwood Revival revived

If you didn’t make it to Goodwood Revival last weekend, fear not, as our good friends at Rolex (official timepiece for the weekend) have provided plenty of gorgeous photos, which you can view here.

We're Kermit and Nevada and we like your vibe

On the left, Nevada, on the right, Kermit. (Image credit: Lunaz)

I’ve written plenty about Lunaz in this column-cum-newsletter, but if they keep making fun cars, what can I do. These two beauties are bespoke Range Rover Classic commissions, the first of which is called Kermit, a Pop-Art inspired effort built on a black-on-black Overfinch, while the second is called Nevada, and is also green, but less green. It is named Nevada due to its impending life on a ranch in, you guessed it, Nevada.

Driven by a growth in demand in the USA, Lunaz is expanding capacity at its Silverstone factory, and Kermit and Nevada are the first of the new batch of Range Rover Classics, limited to 25 builds. Both modern V8 or electric powertrains are offered, and I recommend getting your orders in now.

More than just an airline

(Image credit: VistaJet)

For clients of VistaJet, having access to one of the world’s largest ‘on-demand’ private jet fleets is clearly not enough. Members can now reap the benefits on land and in the water, with partnerships with Bentley, the Monaco Yacht Show and the FIA Endurance World Championship (WEC).

Last month, members gained exclusive access to Bentley’s prestigious Speed Society, which took place on Romania’s Transfăgărășan Highway, one of the world’s greatest driving roads, and featured ‘exhilarating performance, exceptional hospitality and privileged access’.

The Transfăgărășan Highway and a Bentley. Name a better combo. (Image credit: VistaJet)

The firm is also the Official Private Aviation Sponsor of the Monaco Yacht Show, which finished yesterday. With a private terrace overlooking Port Hercule, members could enjoy the finest views, while again indulging in a programme of hospitality, networking and exclusive experiences.

Lastly, members have been blessed with VIP hospitality throughout the WEC, including the Vista House which will make its appearance at the season finale in Monza on November 6–8.