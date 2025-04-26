Burberry, Jess Wheeler and The Courtauld: Everything you need to know about London Craft Week 2025

Tulips stretching towards the sun, newborn lambs shyly mustering their first ‘bleat’, evenings that stay light past 4pm. With spring presenting signs of new life everywhere, what better month than May to get your creative juices flowing? Luckily, London Craft Week is just around the corner, to help you scratch that artistic itch.

Be it sculpture, painting or photography, with more than 400 events there is something for everyone, young or old, at the city-wide festival. Guy Salter, the founder of London Craft Week, has called London ‘a magnet for talent from all over the world’ and promised that this year, there will be ‘more than ever to explore’. So, with the 11th annual edition just around the corner, here’s our essential guide to the best of the crafty goings on.

Secret Ceramics

Nothing like a lion's head as the face of a flower to brighten up your living room decor. (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist for ‘Secret Ceramics’/London Craft Week 2025)

Christie’s on 8, King St

One for the pottery fans, the iconic auction house will feature a collection of works by a variety of established and up-and-coming sculptors. This is the first time Secret Ceramics has been hosted at Christie’s and it comes with a twist: it’s an exercise in guesswork. The artist’s identity will only be revealed after visitors have the chance to purchase works, at a fixed price, from the likes of Claudia Rankin, Hitomi Hosono, Bouke de Vries, Freya Bramble Carter, Kate Malone, Gregory Tingay and Sophie Wilson.

But who made them? (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist for ‘Secret Ceramics’/London Craft Week 2025)

The money raised will be used to fund four ceramic studios in some of London’s most disadvantaged areas, so not only will it be a great day out, but it will also help raise money for a brilliant cause. It is open from May 12–16.

Modern Masters

Turbine Hall B, Battersea Power Station

An artist and filmmaker who has won awards for her BIFA-nominated directorial debut feature film, She Will, starring Rupert Everett, Charlotte Colbert has brought her artistic flare to Battersea Power Station. In ‘Modern Masters’, a free series of contemporary art, two of Colbert’s works are on display in the turbine halls.

Charlotte Colbert, Where Angels Live (Image credit: Caroline Mardo)

Dreamland Sirens and Where Angels Live question identity, dreams and the unconscious. The series is one of many events that Battersea Power Station is hosting this year in celebration of Wandsworth being named the London Borough of Culture for 2025.

Celebrating Pajaki

Committee of Taste, 3A, Evering Road

Ever wanted to make your own Pajaki? The traditional Polish chandeliers made of rye straw and paper pompoms date back to the mid-18th century. Traditionally made by country women as Christmas and Easter decorations for the home, they are also used at weddings and christenings. Take part in the tradition with Karolina Merska in a two-part workshop where you can make your own, or simply view her exhibition which celebrates the traditional techniques she learnt from Polish folk artists.

Puppetry Demonstration

(Image credit: Rees & Co/ London Craft Week)

Victoria and Albert Museum on Cromwell Road

Keen to expand your knowledge of puppetry beyond Punch and Judy? Then head to the V&A where Oliver Hymans, an award-winning puppetry artist, will be joined by emerging puppet maker Ash Appadu for a demonstration of marionette craftsmanship. Hymans has directed puppetry for stage and screen internationally. His puppets have been showcased at the Tate Modern, the Royal Albert Hall and The National Gallery.

Appadu is a rising talent in the world of puppetry and, as part of the Homo Faber Fellowship, is training under Hyman’s guidance. Together, they are dedicated to preserving the craft of puppetry for future generations.

Herbarium Cabinet

The Linnean Society at Burlington House, Piccadilly

This is one for the plant lovers. At the Linnean Society, Tess and Alfred Newall’s joint project will be on display. Their ‘Herbarium Cabinet’ is the combined result of Tess’s skills as a decorative artist and Alfred’s as a furniture maker. It is a contemporary take on the historic cabinets designed to house and preserve botanic specimens for scientific study. The cabinet is on display along with the collections of Carl Linnaeus — the Swedish biologist known as the ‘father of modern taxonomy’. Tess Newall will also be hosting a botanical drawing workshop with an introduction from a member of the Linnean Society’s collection team on May 14.

Illuminated Forms

(Image credit: Jess Wheeler/And Objects/London Craft Week)

And Objects, Unit 5, Newson's Yard, 57, Pimlico Road

Jess Wheeler will be running a demonstration, working on a large-scale sculpture, showcasing techniques including plaster casting, metal shaping and patination on 14 May. Bringing her Dorset studio to London, you can get an insider's look at how Wheeler creates her pieces, using a slew of different materials and bringing a playful approach into the making process.

The Tutu: Workshop

The Courtauld, Somerset House, The Strand WC2R 0RN

What better place than The Courtauld, home to some of Edgar Degas’ captivating ballet dancer's, for a tutu making workshop. Channel your inner ballerina with this demonstration and hands-on experience with Anna Maria of Tutu Maker Studio.

You will also learn about the iconic dancewear item’s illustrious history and get a chance to practice the techniques involved in making one. Inspired by the gallery’s Goya to Impressionism exhibition, access to the exhibit and the main collection is included in the price of the ticket.

The Art of Craftsmanship

Ever wondered how Louis Vuitton make their Capucines bags? (Image credit: Louis Vuitton/London Craft Week 2025)

Various locations on Sloane Street

A variety of events will be happening on Sloane Street. For example, you can see how the icon of a fashion brand is made with a demonstration from an artisan from Burberry at their store. The trench coat's legacy, which has defined Burberry for more than a century and spans from the First World War, will be explored as weatherproof gabardine is used to carefully construct a coat before your eyes.

There will also be demonstrations from Louis Vuitton on the craftsmanship behind the Capucines bag at their store and from Ferragamo’s on the Tramezza shoe. Temperley London will be putting on a heritage exhibition exploring the intricacies of their embroidery and embellishment techniques and Emilia Wickstead will be running a made-to-order bespoke service, customising existing garments from the brand and creative bespoke new pieces.

Another highlight is L’Objet, which will be inviting visitors to explore the art of making items from porcelain, often referred to as ‘white gold’. And, if all of that makes you peckish, you’re in luck, as …At Sloane will be offering a French afternoon tea tradition, Le Goûter, in its lower-level bar.

Crafting Narratives Through Lighting Design

The Design Museum on 224–238, Kensington High Street

The Design Museum will be showing PLATFORM, a new annual display, this year showcasing the work of Bethan Laura Wood, a multidisciplinary designer. Her work is characterised by her passion for vivid colour and detail. Wood will also be running a workshop exploring how functional design can incorporate intimate narrative and storytelling. The workshop will include designing your own lamp, and gaining a deeper understanding of how functional design can be made personal.

Kensington Dollshouse Festival

Small appetite? (Image credit: Kensington Dollshouse Festival/ London Craft Week 2025)

Kensington Town Hall on Hornton Street

Shrink down into the word of Miniaturism at Kensington Dollshouse Festival, which was established in 1985. Both makers and collectors will be present at this event which includes workshops and activities for children.

See how crafts such as metalwork, ceramics, furniture making, and wickerwork are replicated on a tiny scale and admire the skill required to make our world much, much smaller.

London Craft Week runs from May 12-18. You'll find the complete list of events, here.