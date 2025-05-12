A woolly mammoth skeleton is among the curiosities for sale to save fire-ravaged Parnham Park

Ever caught yourself looking at the bare walls of your living room? Wondered if something was missing? Was it: a pair of giant ancient Elk antlers or, perhaps, a stuffed lion gayly sporting a tiara? Then, worry not, because the James Perkins auction of his Parnham Park collection is tomorrow (May 13) — and it has all these and more.

Established in 1759, the Dreweatts auction house now plays host to Parnham Park: A Modern Grand Tour on the Jurassic Coast — items from the personal collection of Perkins, the British businessman and collector who is the owner of Parnham House in Beaminster, Dorset. Perkins, it's worth noting, boasts one of the largest private collections of plaster casts in the world; it is no surprise then that this auction is unlike any other.

The woolly mammoth is from the Pleistocene epoch. (Image credit: Dreweatts)

There has been a property on the site of Parnham Park since the 1400’s. (Image credit: Imogen Xiana)

The auction of items sourced on Perkins' Grand Tour-style travels is being used to fund the restoration of the country house, and the items on display range from a woolly mammoth skeleton through to pieces by Damian Hirst, Jacques Duval Brasseur and Perkins himself, who is also an artist. It is wonderfully eclectic. A blue damask and ostrich feather four poster bed stands out as an item of particular note, as does the gilt metal and crystal dragon lamp, from around 1970 and by Robert and Isabelle Faurae, worthy of Khalieesi from Game of Thrones.

Still Life with Lobster, Lemon and Tablecloth by James Gemmill is also up for grabs, alongside Tea Time Britain by Bouke de Vries, the British artist best known for his unusual sculptures. If artwork isn’t your thing, the skeleton of an Ichthyosaurus is also for sale (I had to Google this one). There is also a vast range of taxidermies and various other antiques.

Ichthyosaurus et al. (Image credit: Dreweatts)

James Perkins is a fan of The Cougar. (Image credit: Deweatts)

Perkins was previously the owner of Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire — a 17th-century country estate which he transformed into an events venue — before it was bought by the American-owned RH (formerly Restoration Hardware). He has form in this area — when he owned the Palladian-style Aynhoe, he also sold off its contents.

Damaged by a fire in 2017, Parnham Park was bought by Perkins in 2020, and remains his home. He opened it to the public in 2021 and lives in the Grade I-listed stately home with his wife, three children and two dogs.

He has been working on restoring the property, previously renovated by the architect John Nash. You might be familiar with some of his work? He was responsible for Buckingham Palace, Regent Street and the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. Perkins aims to restore Parnham Park to its former glory with help from the architect Thomas Heatherwick.

Joe Robinson, the head of private collections at Dreweatt calls the auction ‘extraordinary’ and ‘an exceptional amalgamation of historical treasures, natural wonders, and imaginative designs’. Perkins describes it as 'the sale of the century'.

'It's definitely attracted some really interesting clients from all over the globe, which has been really nice and is great for Dorset,' he says. 'It's a unique curation — it's something very new which chimes nicely with anyone who has a beach house or something on the coast [which is] synonymous with the Jurassic coast.'

(Image credit: Deweatts)

(Image credit: Dreweatts)

'I just felt that it was a wonderful storytelling environment for an important English country house that John Nash had worked on,' he adds. The woolly mammoth is a hit, he adds. 'The natural history has garnered plenty of interest because it's art through nature.' Is there anything he'll be sad to see go? No, he says, although his wife is a bit upset about some Alice Temperley cushions which made it into the catalogue.