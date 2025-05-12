A woolly mammoth skeleton is among the curiosities for sale to save fire-ravaged Parnham Park
The auction of the owner James Perkins' collection, hosted by Dreweatts, tomorrow (May 13), will be used to fund renovation works at Parnham Park in Dorset.
Ever caught yourself looking at the bare walls of your living room? Wondered if something was missing? Was it: a pair of giant ancient Elk antlers or, perhaps, a stuffed lion gayly sporting a tiara? Then, worry not, because the James Perkins auction of his Parnham Park collection is tomorrow (May 13) — and it has all these and more.
Established in 1759, the Dreweatts auction house now plays host to Parnham Park: A Modern Grand Tour on the Jurassic Coast — items from the personal collection of Perkins, the British businessman and collector who is the owner of Parnham House in Beaminster, Dorset. Perkins, it's worth noting, boasts one of the largest private collections of plaster casts in the world; it is no surprise then that this auction is unlike any other.
The auction of items sourced on Perkins' Grand Tour-style travels is being used to fund the restoration of the country house, and the items on display range from a woolly mammoth skeleton through to pieces by Damian Hirst, Jacques Duval Brasseur and Perkins himself, who is also an artist. It is wonderfully eclectic. A blue damask and ostrich feather four poster bed stands out as an item of particular note, as does the gilt metal and crystal dragon lamp, from around 1970 and by Robert and Isabelle Faurae, worthy of Khalieesi from Game of Thrones.
Still Life with Lobster, Lemon and Tablecloth by James Gemmill is also up for grabs, alongside Tea Time Britain by Bouke de Vries, the British artist best known for his unusual sculptures. If artwork isn’t your thing, the skeleton of an Ichthyosaurus is also for sale (I had to Google this one). There is also a vast range of taxidermies and various other antiques.
Perkins was previously the owner of Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire — a 17th-century country estate which he transformed into an events venue — before it was bought by the American-owned RH (formerly Restoration Hardware). He has form in this area — when he owned the Palladian-style Aynhoe, he also sold off its contents.
Damaged by a fire in 2017, Parnham Park was bought by Perkins in 2020, and remains his home. He opened it to the public in 2021 and lives in the Grade I-listed stately home with his wife, three children and two dogs.
He has been working on restoring the property, previously renovated by the architect John Nash. You might be familiar with some of his work? He was responsible for Buckingham Palace, Regent Street and the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. Perkins aims to restore Parnham Park to its former glory with help from the architect Thomas Heatherwick.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Joe Robinson, the head of private collections at Dreweatt calls the auction ‘extraordinary’ and ‘an exceptional amalgamation of historical treasures, natural wonders, and imaginative designs’. Perkins describes it as 'the sale of the century'.
'It's definitely attracted some really interesting clients from all over the globe, which has been really nice and is great for Dorset,' he says. 'It's a unique curation — it's something very new which chimes nicely with anyone who has a beach house or something on the coast [which is] synonymous with the Jurassic coast.'
'I just felt that it was a wonderful storytelling environment for an important English country house that John Nash had worked on,' he adds. The woolly mammoth is a hit, he adds. 'The natural history has garnered plenty of interest because it's art through nature.' Is there anything he'll be sad to see go? No, he says, although his wife is a bit upset about some Alice Temperley cushions which made it into the catalogue.
The auction at Dreweatt, Donnington Priory, is from 10:30am. For catalogue enquiries and to register call 01635 553 553 or email Dreweatts on info@dreweatts.com
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She read English Literature at The University of Cambridge and has an MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s, University of London. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
-
-
The ‘utterly unique’ skincare brand that’s used in the ‘world’s best hotel’ spa
The Seed to Skin brand was the byproduct of one woman’s length fertility journey — it’s so good that today it’s used in a hotel voted the ‘world’s best’.
-
Britain's longest suspension bridge? Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 12, 2025
Friday's Quiz of the Day celebrates a northern landmark.
-
The Swatch ScubAqua collection is ‘a Woolworths pick-and-mix counter for your wrist’
The 1990s wasn't horology’s most glittering decade, but with the decade firmly back in style, watchmakers are keen to give it all another go.
-
BMW X7 M60i: A car that can somehow do absolutely everything
BMW's large luxury SUV pushes the very boundaries of the possible.
-
Kermit the frog, a silver-horned goat and Charles III’s 69ft-long coronation record star in a groundbreaking exhibition
‘Happy & Glorious’, at the The National Archives in Kew, captures the spirit of the King’s coronation with works by eight contemporary artists alongside the official roll of the day — and that of Edward II’s crowning in 1308.
-
The National Gallery rehang: 'It is a remarkable feat to hang more with the feeling of less', but the male gaze is still dominant
Almost everything on display at the National Gallery has been moved — and paintings never previously seen brought out — in one of the the biggest curatorial changes in the Gallery's history.
-
The last ‘private’ photograph of F1 driver Ayrton Senna taken before his death goes on display in London
In a new exhibition of Jon Nicholson’s work at Connolly, Mayfair, photographs of Earth’s most glamorous — and sometimes tragic — motorsport series are displayed alongside ones of ‘quintessentially British’ banger racing.
-
Lotus Emira Turbo SE: If you want to experience the last 'real' Lotus, now is the time
As Lotus goes fully electric, we take out its last petrol offering, the Emira, to see if the spirit of Chapman is still alive.
-
The chronograph watch: 'You can use it to time a furlong, a boat race, a lap of a Grand Prix or, for that matter, an egg'
The chronograph watch is quite at home throughout the Season, from clocking the fastest at the finishing line to tottering through Champagne-drenched enclosures.
-
Chanel takes a cruise around Lake Como
The last Chanel collection designed entirely by the atelier has been unveiled on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy.