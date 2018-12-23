Country Life’s best Living National Treasures of 2018: Stained glass to neon signs, via sculpture, baskets and fishermen

Our hugely popular series tells fascinating tales about extraordinary people keeping traditional skills alive across Britain, illustrated by the wonderful portrait photographs taken by Richard Cannon for Country Life. Our picture editor Lucy Ford makes her selection of her favourites of 2018.

Thomas Denny makes windows that are not only pictures hidden in colourful patterns, but complex interweavings of naturalistic and biblical imagery, radiant and spiritual.

‘Every time I come here, it blows my mind,’ admits Marcus Bracey as he approaches Gods Own Junkyard, his neon emporium in Walthamstow.

Chris Cadogan, the only remaining fisherman to practice this medieval method on the Severn.

James Butler (MBE, RA, RWA, FRBS) is in his late 80s and still sculpting every day.

Jost Haas, the only remaining maker of glass eyes working in Britain today.

In the expert hands of Andy Peters, pine is sculpted into a glorious array of decorative items, but the show-stopping figureheads that stand up to 15ft high are his bread-and-butter.

Ian Shearman’s team of glassblowers are still making glass using a technique that’s 2,000 years old.

You could travel many miles to find someone who relishes his working day as much as Owen Jones enjoys creating oak swill baskets.

Wish Lloyd battled a traumatic childhood, the army, an athletics injury and homelessness to find his place at the Poppy Factory, making the poppies we wear every November.

Tom Sands talks about his life making guitars – and pays tribute to his mentor, a ‘cross between Gandalf, Yoda and Mr Miyagi from The Karate Kid.’

