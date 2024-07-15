Feeling blue? A dozen things of stripey beauty to put a smile on your face

Blue-and-white stripes are eternally elegant, says Hetty Lintell, who selects some lovely pieces for home and away.
Florentine swimsuit
£195, Paper London
www.paperlondon.com
Striped garden lounger towel cover with pockets
£75, The White Company
020–3758 9222; www.thewhitecompany.com
Hello Sailor breton pearl and diamond earrings
£7,500, Jessica McCormack
020–7491 9999; www.jessicamccormack.com
Blu Mediterraneo Mandarino di Sicilia EDT
£147 for 100ml, Acqua di Parma
www.johnlewis.com
Drawcord seersucker shorts in navy/white stripe
£175, Oliver Brown
020–7259 9494; www.oliverbrown.org.uk
Silk pocket square in pale blue and neutral stripe
£65, Thomas Pink
07927 815144; www.thomaspink.com
Large check-in suitcase
£2,295, Globe-Trotter x Palm Springs
020–7529 5950; www.globe-trotter.com
Pescura heel sandals
£230, Eres
0808 196 0544; www.eresparis.com
The Strathberry basket
£275, Strathberry
0131 290 2690; www.strathberry.com
Striped cotton-and-linen wrinkled poplin blazer with monili
£2,300, Brunello Cucinelli
020–7287 4347; www.brunellocucinelli.com
The blue ripple duo
£80 for two, Balu London
07737 450237; www.balulondon.co.uk
The Margot dress
£220, Hill House Home
www.hillhousehome.co.uk