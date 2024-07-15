Trending:

Feeling blue? A dozen things of stripey beauty to put a smile on your face

Blue-and-white stripes are eternally elegant, says Hetty Lintell, who selects some lovely pieces for home and away.

Florentine swimsuit

£195, Paper London
www.paperlondon.com

Striped garden lounger towel cover with pockets

£75, The White Company
020–3758 9222; www.thewhitecompany.com

Hello Sailor breton pearl and diamond earrings

£7,500, Jessica McCormack
020–7491 9999; www.jessicamccormack.com

Blu Mediterraneo Mandarino di Sicilia EDT

£147 for 100ml, Acqua di Parma
www.johnlewis.com

Drawcord seersucker shorts in navy/white stripe

£175, Oliver Brown
020–7259 9494; www.oliverbrown.org.uk

Silk pocket square in pale blue and neutral stripe

£65, Thomas Pink
07927 815144; www.thomaspink.com

Large check-in suitcase

£2,295, Globe-Trotter x Palm Springs
020–7529 5950; www.globe-trotter.com

Pescura heel sandals

£230, Eres
0808 196 0544; www.eresparis.com

The Strathberry basket

£275, Strathberry
0131 290 2690; www.strathberry.com

Striped cotton-and-linen wrinkled poplin blazer with monili

£2,300, Brunello Cucinelli
020–7287 4347; www.brunellocucinelli.com

The blue ripple duo

£80 for two, Balu London
07737 450237; www.balulondon.co.uk

The Margot dress

£220, Hill House Home
www.hillhousehome.co.uk

 