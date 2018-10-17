Five brilliant young artists to look out for at the Affordable Art Fair

The Affordable Art Fair takes place in Battersea Park, London, this week – here are five artists to look out for.

There are always bargains to be had at this now-iconic art fair, which as always features work by dozens of talented new artists. You might end up with a valuable piece by a star of the future or you might not, but as long as you stick with things you like then you won’t go wrong.

If you want some hot tips, however, you’ve come to the right place. We asked the fair founder Will Ramsay, fair director Lucinda Costello and graduate works curator Cassie Beadle for five artists to look out for at this month’s Battersea event – see affordableartfair.com for more details and to get tickets (which range from £8 to £25).

Multi award-winning photographer Ellie Davies’ career goes from strength to strength. She has spent the last seven years working in the forests of the UK producing work exploring the complex interrelationship between the landscape and the individual. Will Ramsay

Samuel Hicks studied both fine art and photography before embarking on an extensive career working on commercial shoots around the world. In the last few years his personal projects have incorporated working on location in Sweden, Norway, and Ireland where he shot the New York State Circus. Will Ramsay

We’re very excited to bring a newcomer, Jack Davis, to the fair this year. Whilst he has exhibited both nationally and internationally, this is his first Affordable Art Fair. He’s an award winning artist whose works are an immersive response to the Cornish coastline where he lives. Dramatic, dynamic and deep are how he describes his pieces and we are so excited for the reaction they’ll receive at Battersea! Linda Costello

Nina Brooke is an artist, surfer and traveller. Her vibrant, jewel-like paintings of the sea, beaches and shorelines capture a unique aerial perspective of the world’s most picturesque places and continue to blow us away. Linda Costello

Sola Olulode is a University of Brighton graduate whose work explores the relationship between African heritage, colour and identity. Oluode has been selected as part of the graduate exhibition this year which means she’s been selected from 1000s of other emerging artists and is the cream of the graduate crop. Her large, colorful, figurative canvases are Influenced by music, film,TV and the culture and community that surround her life. Cassie Beadle