London Craft Week: Rolls-Royce demonstrates the true beauty of real artisanship

It is not uncommon for car manufacturers to espouse the skills, talents and creativity of their craftspeople. The leather seats will be hand stitched, the inlays will be made from the finest woods and worked accordingly. Nothing but the finest makers making the finest things.

The problem can be that, to many, a car is not always a piece of art. Why does it matter if it is made by man or machine? A question clearly bothering the skilled craftsfolk at Rolls-Royce motorcars, who decided to use London Craft Week to show the world why it matters.

Taking inspiration from the flora and fauna of the British islands, the artisans at Rolls-Royce took their skills off the production line at Goodwood and sank 1,000 hours into creating this triptych, showcasing the three main areas of their work: metal, wood and leather. You can see it now, at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Berkeley Street, London W1. It is worth your time to do so.

The three panels allow you to see, up close and personally, the absolute precision and skill that goes into making a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce. That is, in theory at least, the best cars in the world. It’s not just the materials and how they are arranged, but how they are chosen. ‘Strive for perfection in everything you do,’ said Sir Henry Royce. Again, it is one thing to know the quote, but another to see it in person.

The triptych flows from day to evening to night, with a kingfisher as the central motif that flits between all three. All aspects of the skills of the Rolls-Royce artisans are on display, in one space, and the piece is supported by sketches, notes, and drafts that show just how much effort went into creating this piece of art. If they put this much effort into a piece of art that is on display for a week, imagine how much effort they might put into a car.

It would not be unfair to suggest that the British automotive industry doesn’t get the plaudits it should as a true champion of craftsmanship. It is not easy to build a car, and Rolls-Royce is happy to show just how hard it can be. This work also shows why it’s worth the effort.

Rolls-Royce is taking part in London Craft Week. The bespoke artwork 'Swan Lake, Enchanted Woodland, Stealth After Dark' can be viewed now at Rolls-Royce Motorcars London, until May 18.