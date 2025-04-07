On His Majesty's Service: Aston Martin receives Royal Warrant from The King

Last year, we wrote the following: ‘Being appointed a Royal Warrant holder is still the highest form of accolade and influence. United in their commitment to the highest quality of service, sustainability and responsible environmental practice — these remarkable organisations are known and trusted by The King.’

Few organisations are as well known, or as trusted, by The King than Aston Martin (or, officially, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc). It should therefore come as no surprise that they are one of the latest organisations to receive one. Perhaps more surprising is that it’s taken this long.

EV exemption for Aston Martin, McLaren, others The good news continues for Aston Martin, who have been granted something of a stay of execution in a recent announcement from the government this morning. Changes to the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate (ZEVM) mean that ‘small and micro-volume manufacturers’ such as McLaren and Aston Martin (who were specifically mentioned) are exempt from EV sales targets. In short, this means that companies that produce fewer than 2,500 cars per year, such as Caterham, will now not be forced to electrify their offerings in a way that might be unsustainable financially. However, the plan for all cars sold after 2030 (or 2035, who knows) is still in place. Protecting ‘some of the UK’s most iconic jewels for years to come’ is given as a primary reason for the decision. No doubt Aston Martin and others will appreciate the extra runway to get their affairs in order.

A quite literal Royal Seal of Approval, the relationship between Aston Martin and The King dates back to 1982, when the company was first granted a warrant as a ‘Motor Car Manufacturer and Repairer to the Prince of Wales’. The royal connection stretches even further, with Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, purchasing a Lagonda Drophead in 1954. He even took it with him on his Commonwealth tour of 1956–7, winching it aboard the yacht Britannia.

The King’s first (and, indeed, current) Aston Martin was a DB6 Volante Series II in Seychelles Blue, that was purchased for him by his parents in 1969. ‘It is one of the great cars,’ he said at the time. ‘I adore the design and the lines. They are special. I remember Lord Snowdon had a marvellous DB5 in a beautiful gunmetal colour. It was always the car to have.’

Not content with just one Aston Martin, The King also owned this Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante, which was sold for charity in 1995. The centre armrest had a custom leather-trimmed sugar-lump jar, to house treats for his polo ponies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with The King’s commitment to the environment and sustainability, his DB6 now runs on E85 bioethanol. The car was also used by the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales, then Prince William and Catherine, at their wedding in 2011.

‘Displayed with pride across our branding, the Royal Warrant is a testament to the dedication of our employees and our unwavering commitment to the values of British design, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence,’ comments Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin CEO. ‘Principles that His Majesty has steadfastly championed.’