The Glovebox: The fastest coffee shop on four wheels

Fast cars and faster coffee

If you, like me, have been spending too much time on Instagram, you might be aware of the ever-spreading phenomenon of cars & coffee. Is it for people to go and catch up, and share their love of fast and rare cars? Possibly. Is it also so people can judge each others cars and, by extension, their lifestyle choices? Probably. Whatever the reason, it’s popularity is booming. I’m glad everyone is having fun ( an aside, this account on Instagram does my favourite cars & coffee related content ).

Bentley are upping the game, however, announcing a new collaboration with everyone’s favourite moneypit/hangover cure, Joe & The Juice. The headline of the deal is a new bespoke Bentayga by Bentley’s in-house bespoke division, Mulliner, that will feature a barista-quality coffee machine in the boot. The livery is a delightful combo of Bentley Green and Joe & The Juice Signature Pink, and it will be heading to cars & coffees events near you. It might just be the fastest coffee shop in the world….

Do you like dogs?

You might think you like your dog. You might think you love your dog. You buy your dog gifts: chew toys and treats and fancy collars and soft fluffy beds. You take it to the park and walk it with other dogs. You might get a picture framed, or some magnets on the fridge. But what you have not done is buy your dog a Rolls-Royce Spectre. Do you really love your dog? Do you?

News out of Goodwood this week centres on this astounding bespoke commission — the Spectre Bailey. Created for long-standing clients based in the USA, this car is the ultimate celebration of Bailey, a labrador/golden-retriever mix, featuring lifelike marquetry on the rear waterfall, paw prints, and a bespoke matching colour scheme (Beautiful Bailey).

It’s always impressive to see what the bespoke division at Rolls-Royce are cooking up ( how about this Cullinan Cosmos? ). I have been lucky enough to see their craftspeople at work, and the level of detail and skill needed to personalise these cars is frankly absurd. But then again, absurd requests require absurd amounts of talent and dedication to realise.

‘For Rolls-Royce, one of the great joys of a Bespoke commission is becoming immersed in the client's world and the unique story behind their vision,’ says Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of bespoke at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. ‘This is perfectly captured by Spectre Bailey, a charming commission that reaffirms that inspiration can come from anywhere. Our team was absolutely delighted to collaborate with our long-standing clients to bring this concept to life in a playful yet timeless manner, reflecting the special place Bailey holds in their hearts.’

Bailey the dog, brought to life on four wheels, with a Spirit of Ecstasy on top. Woof.

We do not require doors

When I am trying to avoid doing work, which is often, I find myself on auction websites. Sometimes it is for brown furniture, most of the time it is for classic cars. There is always something fun to be found from some kind of Aston Martin Zagato, to a Ferrari, to some diabolical American muscle car.

This week, however, my head was turned by this divine Austin Mini Riviera, one of only 14 believed to be produced, and certainly the only one that is right-hand drive. It also has one previous user of note, which was Elizabeth II. Per the Daily Express at the time: ‘The Queen, a knowledgeable motorist, doubtless enjoys travelling in this unconventional little vehicle as much as she does in her Rolls.’ A tough life for the monarch, no doubt. The car also had a trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia, where it was driven through the streets of Amsterdam by Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon.

More details can be found on the auction listing (the lot is live until tomorrow morning afternoon) , but highlights must be the wicker seats and the delightful Alamo Beige with a Snowberry White roof combination. It has never been restored, has had one loving owner since 1968, and only 11,527 miles on the clock.

Four things you might have missed

