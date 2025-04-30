Chanel takes a cruise around Lake Como
The last Chanel collection designed entirely by the atelier has been unveiled on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy.
Lake Como is better known for pioneering quiet luxury than indulging the style set with a fashion show. Until now. Yesterday (April 29) one of its most famous hotels, Villa d'Este, hosted Chanel's latest resort show; at 2pm today (April 30), a film of the whole thing will be released.
The French luxury brand has descended onto Lombardy — a region more habitually synonymous with Loro Piana — to present its 2025/26 cruise collection. There are short taffeta dresses accented with flowing capes, tweed suits updated in yellow and orange hues to evoke the surrounding buildings, and cruise collection staples such as white trousers, backless jumpsuits, and pea coats.
Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel launched the first ever cruise collection in 1919, when she created a line of clothes inspired by her love of sailing. Twice a year in between the regular fashion seasons, she would launch more casual collections for those looking to relax by the beach while still wearing haute couture. Although this was discontinued after her death in 1971, the tradition was revived by designer Karl Lagerfeld, who worked as Chanel’s artistic director from 1983 until his own death in 2019. Under his tutelage, the resort show went to Saint Tropez, Venice, and even Cuba.
The mythical Villa d’Este marks a new chapter in the brand’s post-Lagerfeld history, with cruise collections sticking closer to European shores (last year’s show took place in Marseille). A building that has hosted princesses, sultans and tsars, d’Este’s history stretches back to 1568 when it was built as a private residence for Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio. It became a hotel in 1873 and was a summer favourite of film director Alfred Hitchcock, who produced his first motion picture on the grounds in 1925. In August, it will host another legend, Andrea Bocelli, in concert in the gardens.
Villa d’Este is perhaps the most emblematic example of Lake Como’s cosy relationship with stealth wealth: it is grand yet restrained, and oozes the same simple elegance that first made Chanel a hit. The brand debuted more than 100 years ago in Paris when its namesake designer decided to liberate women from the constraints of corsetry, pioneering a more seamless–and now emblematically French–way of dressing.
Located in the village of Cernobbio on the more fashionable side of Lake Como — think East Egg in The Great Gatsby — Villa d’Este plays host to the last Chanel collection designed entirely by the atelier. In October, incoming artistic director Mathieu Blazy (formerly of Bottega Veneta) will unveil his first collection for the house. This collection also mines inspiration from Villa d’Este’s water gardens, which are replete with oleanders, magnolias and camelias–also Coco Chanel’s favourite flower and one of the house’s recurring motifs.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Will Hosie is a features writer and edits the Substack @gauchemagazine. He covers culture, trends, film and science for The London Standard, and contributes interviews to A Rabbit's Foot and Semaine.
-
-
London's Tate Modern celebrates its 25th birthday with the help of a giant arachnid and crustaceous telephone
Artwork by Louise Bourgeois and Salvador Dali, among others, will be on display for the gallery's Birthday Weekender event.
-
'The watch is Head Boy of men’s accessorising': Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin's Summer Season style secrets
When it comes to dressing for the Season, accessories will transform an outfit. Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin, both stylish summer-party veterans, offer some sage advice.
-
London's Tate Modern celebrates its 25th birthday with the help of a giant arachnid and crustaceous telephone
Artwork by Louise Bourgeois and Salvador Dali, among others, will be on display for the gallery's Birthday Weekender event.
-
'The watch is Head Boy of men’s accessorising': Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin's Summer Season style secrets
When it comes to dressing for the Season, accessories will transform an outfit. Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin, both stylish summer-party veterans, offer some sage advice.
-
Athena: We need to get serious about saving our museums
The government announced that museums ‘can now apply for £20 million of funding to invest in their future’ last week. But will this be enough?
-
New balls please: Eddie Redmayne, Anna Wintour and Laura Bailey on the sensory pleasures of playing tennis
Little beats the popping sound and rubbery smell of a new tube of tennis balls — even if you're a leading Hollywood actor.
-
Materials, textures, construction, expression: A Brutalist watch on your wrist
Luxury watchmakers are seeking to bridge the gap between two contrasting styles, with exciting results.
-
Folio, Folio, wherefore art thou Folio? Shakespeare set to be auctioned by Sotheby's
Four Folios will be auctioned in London on May 23, with an estimate of £3.5–£4.5 million for 'the most significant publication in the history of English literature'.
-
Curators, art historians and other creative minds share their pick of J. M. W Turner's best works, on the 250th anniversary of his birth
Cold moonlight, golden sunset and shimmering waters are only three reasons to love Turner. On the 250th anniversary of his birth, curators, art historians and other creative minds reveal which of his paintings they’d hang on their walls and why.
-
Boxy but foxy: How the humble Fiat Panda became motoring's least-likely design classic
Gianni Agnelli's Fiat Panda 4x4 Trekking is currently for sale with RM Sotheby's.