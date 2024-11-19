The five most beautiful Advent Calendars of Christmas

The best Advent calendars of 2024, as chosen by Flora Watkins.

There’s one Advent calendar which we’re fairly sure you’d never be without: the Country Life Christmas issue Advent calendar, which this year is out on Wednesday, 27th November.

But we’re big fans of multiple Advent calendars per house — if only to avoid having to remember which of the children opened yesterday’s window — and here are the most beautiful we’ve seen in 2024.

The advent calendar with Nature at its heart

For a secular slant that won’t scare the horses (or, indeed, visiting great-aunts), the free-standing, three-dimensional calendars from Angela Harding, brimming with images of British wildlife, are hard to beat.

£12.50 from www.angelaharding.co.uk

The Advent calendar that’s the original (and still the best?)

Die kleine Stadt, or ‘Little Town’, the very first Advent calendar made after the Second World War by Richard Sellmer, is still a bestseller today. Sweetly nostalgic, with glittering rooftops, it is the perfect width to sit atop a chest of drawers or a kitchen dresser.

£11 from www.sellmer-adventskalender.com

The Advent calendar that’s sophisticated, beautiful and still has mini-chocolates inside

This delightful stand-up calendar with its Margaret Tarrant Nativity scene might hit the sweet spot, placating the older generation, as well as satiating a child’s sweet tooth. Each window tells the Christmas story in pictures and lines from scripture, with a milk-chocolate treat hidden inside.

£8.99 from www.traditionaladventcalendars.co.uk

The Advent calendar that doubles as a train set

Choo choo! Coppenrath is a German manufacturer of beautiful traditional Advent calendars. This one takes the child on a railway journey through an Alpine village scene.

£15.99 from www.adventcalendarshop.co.uk and www.theporchfairies.co.uk

The Advent calendar that’s an entire banquet in disguise

What’s even more festively fabulous than finding a Fortnum’s hamper under the tree? Why, having one of its scrumptious calendars all to yourself. It would be nice to share the Cognac butter, marmalade vodka and spiced chocolate biscuits — but perfectly acceptable to scoff the lot yourself.

£200 from www.fortnumandmason.com