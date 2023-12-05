Christmas gift ideas for babies

From adorable booties and cardigans to toys that will keep tiny tots entertained for hours.
Smocked romper
£50 from Little Cotton Clothes.
Personalised Paddington Bear wooden maracas
Dream weaver Strawberry Thief moses basket
Recommended videos for you
£450 from Dockatot x Morris & Co.
Lapinou little Augustus cardigan
Retro flowers knitted pants
Baby suede Bonpoint booties
Personalised green toy soldier Christmas stocking
ABC photo frame
Spring croquet game
Ride on fire truck
New baby hamper
Christmas gifts for men, from beautiful boxers to a classic cocktail shaker
For the man in your life, we've all sorts of things – from simple gadgets to truly magnificent things.
Christmas gifts for ladies to inspire, delight and entertain
From £50 to £1,280, we've selected some lovely items to help you find the perfect present.
Christmas gifts for children that don’t need screens or take batteries
Don't just pick up the latest plastic toys with lights and noises – take a look at these gifts which kids