Country Life’s top 10 nature stories of 2019, from mesmerising photographs to the bird that can screech as loud as a fighter jet

Nature, in all its beauty and ferocity, was celebrated in these unforgettable articles.

The Natural History Museum’s peerless nature photography competition always throws out some wonders.

‘They’ve been around for 200 million years – we’re a blip to them’

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s a hummingbird hawk-moth. Simon Lester took a closer look.

20,000 people entered the Outdoor Photographer of the Year award in 2018 — the winners were announced in March of 2019.

Alexandra Fraser attempted to answer the question of the ages.

The claims made for how horses help humans get over all manner of trauma stretch back to ancient times. Pippa Cuckson investigated.

An unusual piece for us in that it focused on North American birds, this piece on the Audobon Society’s competition featured one of the great photographs of the year.

One for sorrow, two for joy…

Quite astonishing. You really have to read this one.

The worrying appearance of this ‘devastating hornet that can kill up to 50 bees a day’ made headlines at the end of the summer. Let’s hope it’s an isolated occurrence.

