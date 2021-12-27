Country Life’s 10 best nature stories of 2021

We look back at our most popular nature stories of the last 12 months.

Creepy. But cool.

If you think Dumbledore is just a fictional Wizard, then this article from the summer is for you.

Cows possess secrets of which we poor Sapiens are unaware,’ writes John Lewis-Stempel. ‘Except that, after 20 years of cow-keeping, a few mysteries of the bovine brain have been unveiled to me. And I have moos for you.’

As the light dims on an autumnal or winter’s evening, starlings will rise from their communal roosting site and wheel and swoop as if one body,’ writes Martin Fone, in this mesmerising article. It’s as if they are ‘under the command of a great choreographer in the sky.’

An astonishing image of butterflies underwater, other-worldly images of funghi and a candid snap of a cheeky rodent were among the winners and runners-up for the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year awards.

This was first published in 2020, but has proven enduringly popular — and it’s not hard to see why. This piece was eye-opening and grim, but utterly gripping from start to finish.

In this article from World Wildlife Day on March 3rd, we looked at a series of simply stunning photographs that will leave you in awe of our natural world.

From creating a wild corner in gardens to safeguarding ponds, Hedgehog Street shared their top 10 tips with us in this post on how we can look after these prickly creatures — and it’s still as relevant now as ever.

Back in February we challenged David Tomlinson to pick his ‘Desert Island Discs’ of birdsong, and it’s in every way as peaceful and soothing as you’d expect.

That wonderful scent in the air when the rain stops falling has entranced people since the dawn of time — but what causes it? Martin Fone investigates.

