10 majestic pictures of the beautiful nature of Britain, in honour of World Wildlife Day

March 3 is World Wildlife Day, so to mark the occasion we're celebrating the stunning flora and fauna of Britain.

World Wildlife Day was established in 2013 by the United Nations, a day to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.

The official website hosts all manner of films and information for those keen to find out more, and this year the focus across the globe is forests. Yet for all that, the genesis of the idea is the same for all: