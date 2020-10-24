Trending:

Nine dazzlingly beautiful images from Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

Country Life's picture editor Lucy Ford picks out her favourite images from the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 awards.

All images are featured in the book Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 13 (AA Publishing, £26).

And if you’re feeling inspired by the incredible images below? Entries for next year’s competition open on January 13 — you can find more details at www.lpoty.co.uk.

Protector, South Stack Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales, by Alyn Wallace,
Light and Land winner

©Alyn Wallace / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

West Pier Starlings, East Sussex, by Adrian Mills

Adrian Mills / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

A lucky meteor in Castlerigg Circle of Light, Cumbria, by Gary Waidson

Gary Waidson / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

Drama at the Lighthouse, Wales, by Aleks Gjika — Your View Adult Class winner

Aleks Gjika / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

An untouched land: Moon over Quairaing, Isle of Skye, Scotland, by
Ramteid Gozreh. A stitched panorama of the early-morning moon — Highly
Commended

Ramteid Gozreh / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

Beware Old Man Willow: Mirkwood, Buckinghamshire, by Will Milner

©William B Milner / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

Tree in Stythwaite Meadow, Cumbria, by David Kidwell

©David Kidwell / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

Beech Tree Avenue by Michael Johnston — Highly Commended

©Michael Johnston / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020

Deep Winter, Perth and Kinross, by Ian Biggs

©Ian Biggs / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020