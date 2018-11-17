The Duke of Cambridge on the countryside, wildlife and passing on his father’s inspiring example to George, Charlotte and Louis

In an exclusive interview with Country Life, Prince William speaks to the magazine's editor Mark Hedges about his love of nature, wildlife and the inspirational example of his father, The Prince of Wales.

One of the many features in this week’s edition of Country Life – which has been guest edited by HRH The Prince of Wales – is an exclusive interview with The Prince’s son, HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William spoke to Country Life’s Mark Hedges about his father’s passion for nature, how he and Prince Harry came to share those feelings and how he hopes to pass on a similar appreciation to his own children.

‘My father’s focus on the environment is something I’ve looked up to all of my life,’ says the Duke of Cambridge.

‘His unwavering commitment to rural issues and the countryside has been a big inspiration to me and something I am keen to emulate and teach my children about.

‘No one understands farmers and the issues they face better than my father.’

That understanding, Prince William adds, is grounded in his father’s real-world experience of running the Duchy of Cornwall: ‘My father has always wanted the Duchy to invest in projects that support local conservation and sustainability…

‘My father had the courage to follow through with something he believes in.’

‘Dumfries House is yet another example of his dedication to local communities,’ he adds.

‘For my father, it wasn’t just a case of saving a few bits of brick and mortar – it was about the importance of supporting local communities and the long-term impact you can have when you invest in a place.’

The Prince of Wales’ love of nature also works on a rather smaller scale, however.

‘He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the estate in Scotland – to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house!’ laughs Prince William.

‘He also has hundreds of bird tables at Highgrove and replenishes them by hand personally every day he is there. His passion for the environment and the natural world is something I want to repeat in the way I raise George, Charlotte and Louis.’

In last week’s BBC documentary about the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he and his often spend time picking up litter while on holiday, a habit which became so ingrained that, ‘I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for picking up rubbish.’

But Prince William is rightly unapologetic about protecting the environment; indeed, he has his own conservation foundation, United for Wildlife.

‘I see the natural world as our biggest and most important asset and the key to our future prosperity,’ he explains.

‘We need to protect what makes this planet special for those who will come after us. That means managing the delicate balance between growing human populations and diminishing endangered wildlife, not just because of sentimentality, but because it makes economic sense.’

The Duke also speaks about ‘closing the gap’ between rural and urban areas, tackling the fact that those who live and work in the countryside often feel ‘that they are being forgotten’..

Above all what comes across – for both father and son – is a genuine love of the land that surrounds us. ‘There is nowhere I feel more relaxed, energised and at peace than the British countryside,’ adds Prince William.

You can read the full interview with HRH The Duke of Cambridge in the November 14 edition of Country Life, which is out now.