Four breathtaking pictures of North York Moors National Park, taken by our readers

The North York Moors National Park in all its spectacular glory, as captured by readers of Country Life.

Earlier this year, we asked our readers to capture the North York Moors National Park on camera. These are the entries which best represented its majesty and beauty, both natural and manmade.

Whitby Abbey

The dramatic landmark of Whitby Abbey, perched high on the East Cliff Headland overlooking the popular seaside town of Whitby, is one of the most romantic and atmospheric ruins in Britain.

Founded by St Hilda in about 657AD, the Abbey has been a kings’ burial place, the home of saints and the poet Caedmon, as well as inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Club the famous 199 steps that lead steeply up to the Benedictine Abbey ruins for captivating views of the coast and town below.

Seated Figure overlooking Westerdale

Created by artist Sean Henry and commissioned by the David Ross Foundation, Seated Figure is a 10ft-high bronze statue overlooking the striking landscape of the North York Moors National Park. The figure gazes out over Westerdale, contemplating the majestic scenery of the surrounding hills and dales that stretch for miles in different directions.

Mr Henry designed the painted bronze work to complement the moorland location and the heather, reflecting the natural colours that surround it.

The lone tree at Egton Moor

This tree stands proud on top of the moorland landscape as the sun sets. During late August and into September, when the heather is in full bloom, it becomes a natural icon within an expansive carpet of purple. Situated near Egton Bridge, the tree is a favourite for photographers and walkers looking for panoramic views and open skies.

Robin Hood’s Bay

A sense of history and grandeur impresses every visitor to Robin’s Hood Bay, with its breaktaking views from the top of the village, atmospheric alleys sandwiched between houses, a sweeping bay and soaring cliffs beyond. Fishermen, sea captains, smugglers and dinosaurs have all left their mark on this amazing National Park coastal village and beach.

Head along the coastal route of the Cleveland Way National Trail at low tide, when the geological scars in the bay come into sight, for the unbeatable views of the coastline’s natural history.