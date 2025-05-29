Mawgan Creek: The unspoilt antidote to some of Cornwall's busier corners

One of seven creeks feeding into Cornwall's Helford River, the tree-shrouded, slow-running Mawgan Creek — not to be confused with the glamorous Mawgan Porth on the north coast — serves as an unspoilt antidote to some of the county’s more overvisited corners.

An air of serenity hangs over its banks, broken only by the lapping of the tide, fluting birdsong and perhaps the occasional whoop of a jubilant kayaker. To that end, taking to the water — or walking alongside it, picking your way through the trees — is highly recommended. Rowing boats, standup paddle-boards and kayaks are all richly enjoyable means of immersing yourself in the creek’s dappled beauty. Stay alert and you might even encounter a kingfisher or two.

Helford River at Helford Passage. (Image credit: James Osmund/Getty Images)

A short distance to the east flows the similarly charming, but better known Frenchman’s Creek, immortalised in Daphne du Maurier’s 1941 novel of the same name. Its Gallic appellation harks back to the smuggling era, when it’s said that shipments of brandy and lace were stashed among these very creeks.

Photographer Lucy Laucht, who lives between New York and Cornwall, regularly captures the area on her Instagram and, by the looks of it, it's well worth a visit.

Visiting Mawgan Creek:

The creek is best reached by car. There is parking available near the village of Mawgan, but it is limited, so early arrival would be wise if visiting during a popular time. Walking from the village provides a chance to enjoy the countryside views. For nearby stays try The Boathouse or Rock Cottage.

A post shared by Lucy Rose Laucht (@lucylaucht) A photo posted by on

Frenchman's Creek is an easy visit from Mawgan Creek. (Image credit: James Osmond/Getty Images)