Nine spellbinding photographs celebrating the wonder and beauty of the British winter

With the chill of winter comes misty mornings and mountainous snowdrifts... a host of elements which combine to create the perfect landscape for beautiful nature photography.

A snapshot of life in the freeze-frame. As the snow settles on the ground and the red and yellow of autumn begin to be replaced with the brown and white of winter, new opportunities to capture the wonder of our seasons spring up all over the country. From the charming wildlife of the Lake District to the varied plant life of Scotland, vistas simply lend themselves to being immortalised in permanent pixels, a feat which in our age of digital media and mobile phone cameras is proving more and more simple.

In this instance we cannot help but be grateful for the change that progress brings since, as our last picture shows, spring is fast-approaching and soon these views will once more retreat to their previous place: fond memories of impromptu-ice skating and fun in the snow.

This series of photographs from the pages of Country Life magazine celebrates the mesmerising beauty of a British winter, sights that we’re all lucky to see on our country walks, through our house windows and even on our journeys to work.

A farmer and his tractor bring a touch of reality to a Peak District landscape transformed by an other-worldly blue-white light.

Prepare for landing: a blue tit alights to an icy reception.

You’d better be bringing food! Beautifully marked hill sheep in the Lake District advance hopefully in ‘Red Arrows’ formation.

Dawn breaks over this magical Narnia-like scene around Loch Cluanie in the north-west Highlands of Scotland.

More brrrr than buzz – this unfortunate small garden bumble bee has fallen victim to Jack Frost.

Steam rises and rain falls over a scrum during a rugby match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester.

What are you doing on my mountain? A lone ptarmigan, in winter plumage, observes a passing climber struggling through a blizzard in the Cairngorms.

A swirling cloud of rooks and jackdaws come in to roost at Buckenham in Norfolk’s Yare Valley.

Spring really is on the way: golden- yellow crocuses do their best to warm a wintry landscape and provide a resting spot for a tiny winter gnat.