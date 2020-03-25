Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

HRH The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The BBC reported on Wednesday morning that Prince Charles has the coronavirus, but thankfully only has ‘mild symptoms’.

‘He otherwise remains in good health,’ the report adds.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been tested, but is negative. The couple are self-isolating at the Balmoral Estate, where the Prince has been working for the last few days at Birkhall.

‘It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,’ read a statement given to the BBC.

HM The Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh are at Windsor Castle at the moment, the separation of the Royal Family — like so many others — being the subject of a message on the Clarence House Twitter feed at the weekend:

Last week, Her Majesty The Queen posted a message to the British people as the country was gripped by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The message was posted on the Royal Family website and social media channels on Thursday afternoon, a day after the announcement that schools across the country will be closed at the end of this week.

More measures are certain to follow as the authorities seek to slow the spread of the illness, and Her Majesty both paid tribute to the work done so far and exhorted us all to continue to work together for the common good.

Here is the message in its entirety: