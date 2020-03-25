Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

HRH The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The BBC reported on Wednesday morning that Prince Charles has the coronavirus, but thankfully only has ‘mild symptoms’.
‘He otherwise remains in good health,’ the report adds.
The Duchess of Cornwall has been tested, but is negative. The couple are self-isolating at the Balmoral Estate, where the Prince has been working for the last few days at Birkhall.
‘It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,’ read a statement given to the BBC.
HM The Queen and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh are at Windsor Castle at the moment, the separation of the Royal Family — like so many others — being the subject of a message on the Clarence House Twitter feed at the weekend:
Last week, Her Majesty The Queen posted a message to the British people as the country was gripped by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The message was posted on the Royal Family website and social media channels on Thursday afternoon, a day after the announcement that schools across the country will be closed at the end of this week.
More measures are certain to follow as the authorities seek to slow the spread of the illness, and Her Majesty both paid tribute to the work done so far and exhorted us all to continue to work together for the common good.
Here is the message in its entirety:
As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.
We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.
At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.
We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals — today and in the coming days, weeks and months.
Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.
ELIZABETH R
