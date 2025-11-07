A true gent lets his hair down on a Wednesday: Inside our Savile Row party to celebrate the publication of Gentleman's Life
'The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages.'
On Bonfire Night, Country Life hosted a party at 14, Savile Row, to launch this year's edition of Gentleman's Life. The building once housed the atelier of Sir Hardy Amies, dressmaker to Elizabeth II, and now operates as Hackett's Bespoke townhouse, J P Hackett, where customers can choose every detail of their suit from fabric, styling, lining and trims.
The party welcomed esteemed guests such as Dafydd Jones, Harold Tillman, Viscountess Newport and Caroline Michel, as well as friends of the magazine the Hon George Plumptre, William Hanson, Katy Hessel and Sophia Money-Coutts. Historians Alice Loxton and Honor Cargill-Martin, along with comedians Max Fosh and Luke Millington-Drake, also joined in the festivities, with canapés courtesy of Elliot Grover of 45 Park Lane and cocktails served by Savile Row Gin.
The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages. 'Why don't you throw these every week?' Harold asked. Speeches were given by Jeremy Hackett, the brand's founder, and Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges, with guests partying late into the night.
Are you a true gentleman? Click here to take the Country Life quiz to find out.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Will Hosie is Country Life's Lifestyle Editor and a contributor to A Rabbit's Foot and Semaine. He also edits the Substack @gauchemagazine. He not so secretly thinks Stanely Tucci should've won an Oscar for his role in The Devil Wears Prada.
-
-
Made with porpoise blood, eaten with beaver tail: The not-so-normal history of the black pudding
Ancient, but still popular, both very global and very local, much loved and at one point fiercely disdained. Bound up within the beloved black pudding there’s so much culture, so much history, and so many stories.
-
The beautiful part of Britain where £1 million still buys a grand period house and a swathe of unspoilt land
The Scottish Borders might just be the best value spot in Britain today, as Arabella Youens reports.
-
From the Caribbean with love: The other James Bond who wrote the definitive guide to tropical birds
The Caribbean plays host to a brilliant spectrum of colourful avians, says John Lewis-Stempel, as he revels in a birdwatcher’s paradise. Illustrations by Annabelle King.
-
Best in class: This year's Georgian Group Architectural Award winners revealed
The Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted another outstanding crop of entries this year. We reveal the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.
-
‘Pope Paul V remains a popular effigy today, and gets blown up in Lewes most years’: A five minute guide to England’s wackiest Bonfire Night celebrations
The market town of Lewes in East Sussex has not one, not two, but seven bonfire societies and its celebrations have been labelled the ‘only proper Guy Fawkes night left’.
-
Amelia Thomas: The woman who learned to talk to animals
Amelia Thomas, the real-life Dr Dolittle who spent years decoding how animals talk, joins James Fisher on the Country Life podcast.
-
How to keep your dogs — and other wildlife — safe on Bonfire Night
Anyone who’s ever owned a dog will remember, remember the 5th of November — not just for the Gunpowder Plot, but for the nervous wrecks it turns our dogs into.
-
Man's (new) best friend: Slinky, swift and sweet, a furry ferret is a worthy household companion
Ferrets are a perfect pet — just don't let them loose in the British Museum, Octavia Pollock writes.
-
Great Danes: These gentle giants need space, strength and industrial-strength sofas
Great Danes were originally bred to hunt big game, but they’re more into cuddles than killing.
-
Cocker spaniels: The indefatigable dog breed with medieval lineage that stole David Beckham’s heart
Once bred to flush out woodcock, now found in royal estates and Hollywood homes — the Cocker Spaniel’s charm knows no bounds.