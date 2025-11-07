A true gent lets his hair down on a Wednesday: Inside our Savile Row party to celebrate the publication of Gentleman's Life

On Bonfire Night, Country Life hosted a party at 14, Savile Row, to launch this year's edition of Gentleman's Life. The building once housed the atelier of Sir Hardy Amies, dressmaker to Elizabeth II, and now operates as Hackett's Bespoke townhouse, J P Hackett, where customers can choose every detail of their suit from fabric, styling, lining and trims.

(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

The party welcomed esteemed guests such as Dafydd Jones, Harold Tillman, Viscountess Newport and Caroline Michel, as well as friends of the magazine the Hon George Plumptre, William Hanson, Katy Hessel and Sophia Money-Coutts. Historians Alice Loxton and Honor Cargill-Martin, along with comedians Max Fosh and Luke Millington-Drake, also joined in the festivities, with canapés courtesy of Elliot Grover of 45 Park Lane and cocktails served by Savile Row Gin.

Tim Shepherd, Jonathan Braun and Henry Conway. (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages. 'Why don't you throw these every week?' Harold asked. Speeches were given by Jeremy Hackett, the brand's founder, and Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges, with guests partying late into the night.

Image 1 of 18 Ed Hayter and Ahmed Hassan (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Jeremy Hackett and Mark Hedges (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) And with Frederic Brun (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Katrina Mirpuri, William Hosie and Honor Cargill-Martin (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Silhouette artist Alison Russell with Diarmuid Goodwin (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Emma Hughes, David Profumo and Lucy Ford (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Greg Funnell and Richard MacKichan (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Max Fosh and Ed McGovern (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Diego de Miguel and Juan Miguel Mora Yanes (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Alex Bushill, Lara Mingay, Farhad Heydari, Alexa Withers and Lloyd Lindo (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Viktoria Spanou, Flo Allen and Paula Minchin (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Ashley Coates, Freddie Northcott and William Hanson (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Charlotte Lesberg Smith and Sophia Pelizzoli-Wigg (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Mark and Andy Jordan (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Elliot Grover (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Rupert Ponsonby (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life) Caroline Michel and Mabel Evans (Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

Are you a true gentleman? Click here to take the Country Life quiz to find out.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors