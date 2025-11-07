A true gent lets his hair down on a Wednesday: Inside our Savile Row party to celebrate the publication of Gentleman's Life

'The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages.'

2025 Gentleman&#039;s Life party
Harold Tillman, formerly head of Jaeger and Aquascutum, brandishes one of several cocktails provided by Savile Row Gin.
(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)
Will Hosie's avatar
By
published
in Features

On Bonfire Night, Country Life hosted a party at 14, Savile Row, to launch this year's edition of Gentleman's Life. The building once housed the atelier of Sir Hardy Amies, dressmaker to Elizabeth II, and now operates as Hackett's Bespoke townhouse, J P Hackett, where customers can choose every detail of their suit from fabric, styling, lining and trims.

2025 Gentleman&#039;s Life party

(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

2025 Gentleman&#039;s Life party

(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

The party welcomed esteemed guests such as Dafydd Jones, Harold Tillman, Viscountess Newport and Caroline Michel, as well as friends of the magazine the Hon George Plumptre, William Hanson, Katy Hessel and Sophia Money-Coutts. Historians Alice Loxton and Honor Cargill-Martin, along with comedians Max Fosh and Luke Millington-Drake, also joined in the festivities, with canapés courtesy of Elliot Grover of 45 Park Lane and cocktails served by Savile Row Gin.

2025 Gentleman&#039;s Life party

Tim Shepherd, Jonathan Braun and Henry Conway.

(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages. 'Why don't you throw these every week?' Harold asked. Speeches were given by Jeremy Hackett, the brand's founder, and Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges, with guests partying late into the night.

Image 1 of 18
2025 Gentleman's Life party
Ed Hayter and Ahmed Hassan(Image credit: Lucy Young for Country Life)

Are you a true gentleman? Click here to take the Country Life quiz to find out.

Will Hosie
Will Hosie

Will Hosie is Country Life's Lifestyle Editor and a contributor to A Rabbit's Foot and Semaine. He also edits the Substack @gauchemagazine. He not so secretly thinks Stanely Tucci should've won an Oscar for his role in The Devil Wears Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸