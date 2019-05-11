Curious Questions: How do you survive the Summer Season?

Potential faux pas abound in a British summer, but is it possible to find your way through to September unscathed? The answer is yes, says Rupert Uloth, so long as you always carry a brolly, know how to share a carriage with The Queen and own at least seven hats. Here are his tips.

‘Can you tread in with those?’ demanded Ruby Wax incredulously, pointing at a pair of stiletto heels as small as 5p pieces. The owner of the super-fashionable footwear and the well-chiselled calves that arose from them swung her bouncy blonde hair our way and looked quizzical. ‘Well… er…’ I spluttered.

I had been explaining to a group of newcomers to polo at the Cowdray Gold Cup how important it was that we went out to ‘tread in’ the divots of earth thrown up by the galloping horses with one’s heel. However, as the straight-talking comedian identified, spectators at many events in the Season aren’t necessarily there for the sport.

Some observers of the magical few weeks in high summer when the great and the good gather at various events might conclude they’re a series of Champagne-drinking festivals, often in fancy dress. That’s not entirely accurate: for starters, these days we can drink our own home-grown bubbly and make the whole thing as English as possible. And you’ll need to be prepared for the unexpected: at an event I once attended our hosts held up a gazebo in a howling wind as we lunched underneath. Only amid an English summer would a couple dressed for a royal wedding be acting as guy ropes.

Royal Ascot is strict about its requirements in the Royal Enclosure: top hat and tails or dresses that fall just above the knee or longer and no fascinators. Smoked salmon and rare beef are the bill of fare at picnics. We go with friends who have a berth in the hallowed Number One car park — in reality, a rectangle of grass near the Windsor/Ascot junction. They’ve done a deal with their neighbours to come on different days, so there’s space for a full-blown lunch with silver and best crockery.

English people tend to be sniffy about the American practice of using name labels at corporate events, but, at arguably the smartest gathering of all, a name badge is required for entry. Don’t expect acquaintances to look you in the eye at first; they’ll be staring at your lapel.

They’re also sniffy at the Chelsea Flower Show — but for good reason. The scent of thousands of carefully tended blooms fills the air. This is another event The Queen doesn’t like to miss and the Monday evening is when she goes. There’s plenty of room and, yes, the horticultural triumph many are looking out for is the viticultural one of turning grapes into fizz.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Wimbledon is an event at which people really do watch the sport and there’s much tutting from aficionados if empty seats are seen in the Royal Box. We’ve been blessed with gladiatorial contests in recent years, between the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and, of course, our home-grown Sir Andy Murray.

As always, there’s a way to do it. If you’re not a former champion, a minor royal or a sporting icon, try to be a friend of a member. They have their own place for lunch and a private passageway to Centre Court, along which you can line the route for the players.

Now, the Season has broadened to include music and book festivals. Glastonbury began as a mudfest for the committed rock fan, but glamping sites costing thousands of pounds allow it to be done in style. Hay-on-Wye is the big daddy of the book festivals and regulars still talk about Bill Clinton’s mesmeric visit, but others, such as the Chalke Valley History Festival, are vying for Season status.

As a seafaring nation, it’s right that water plays a major part in the shenanigans. Cowes Week is the ultimate in messing about in boats and, ahem, bars. Henley Royal Regatta is an excuse for normally-sober estate agents to wear the most outrageous, coloured striped jackets as if it’s perfectly normal behaviour. If you belong to the Leander Club, you can wear pink hippos with a straight face.

What to wear and how you wear it has its own ritual. I remember attending Garsington in a party that included a senior old boy doing his best to keep up with the times. As our hostess slipped into a pair of thick-soled trainers under her evening gown to make her way across a muddy car park before she changed into something more elegant, his eyes lit up with sudden realisation. ‘Oh,’ he exclaimed, ‘so those are gymee shoes.’

If you’ve passed an English summer without regularly hearing the pop of cork exiting bottle at Mach 1, the pressure on your forehead of various forms of outré headwear, the thunder of hooves, the smell of thousands of roses, the sound of an alto voice lingering on the night air or the thwack of various-sized balls against different kinds of racket, bat or mallet, then you haven’t really taken part.

But don’t worry — it’ll all come around again soon and you can take the Season by storm.

39 tips to surviving the Season