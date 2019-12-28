Country Life’s best dog stories of 2019: Adorably loyal terriers, political pooches and the dog who ate Christmas

Here at Country Life we (unsurprisingly) discuss a lot of four-legged friends. Here are our favourites from 2019, including the dog who summoned the armed police and the poodle who survived a tumble with a lurcher.
One of our most vulnerable native breeds: Glen of Imaal Terriers
What they lack in numbers, they make up for in personality. Only 48 of these puppies were registered last year. ‘We wanted a smallish dog – although, in fact, Glens aren’t that small – and a terrier, for their personality,’ owner Duncan Wilson recalls. ‘We were thinking of border terriers, but I was quite attracted by the idea of Glens being a very rare breed. And, of course, once you’ve seen a puppy, that’s it.’
The KC’s best-kept secret: Tibetan Terriers
Hugh Bonneville may have labrador co-stars, but he comes home to two Tibetan terriers. Child friendly and in need of pampering, they’re definitely not alpha dogs.
Small by stately: Dachscunds
A dog that definitely doesn’t know how small it is, daschunds (‘badger hounds’, in German) are spirited, loyal, courageous and surprisingly keen hunters.
Pici, Britain’s Naughtiest Dog
Although the runners-up included a dog who flooded an entire kitchen by taking a bath in the sink and the dog who ate Christmas, Pici really took the biscuit by eating a passport, demolishing the family’s Easter eggs (without no sign of ill effect) and, most importantly, summoning the armed police. It must be read to be believed.
Regal, good-natured and undeniably handsome: Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Spaniels are truly the aristocrats of the dog world. Furthest genetically removed from their wolf ancestors, they’ll stick to you like glue and wont budge for love or money.
Dogs at polling stations
There’s only one reason that people go to polling stations, and that is of course to exercise their democratic right to vote. However, it’s a fairly dull business, and if you’re lucky you may just spy a four-legged friend peering out from behind the legs of another person exercising their democratic right to vote. If you didn’t in the most recent elections, see our round up here.
Fox red labradors
From gently-blushed to russet red, fox reds come in all shades of excellent. Undoubtably striking, they’re companionable and patient, unsurprisingly often used as working dogs.
Aphra the minature poodle
‘Let’s go for a walk! I can jump on your knee! Let’s have a bit of that! Let’s run!’ She likes to comment on everything. ‘Great walk! Long grass! Clean trousers! Muddy puddle!’ The mind of a minature poodle is a wonderful thing – this one runs with lurchers and has the war wounds to show for it.
Cardigan Welsh Corgis
They’re not as well known as their Pembroke cousins that are so beloved by The Queen, but Cardigan Welsh corgis are small dogs with a big attitude. Not so big that they can’t be useful, though; Bella the corgi can give a 30 minute warning of an epileptic fit.
The potential dogs of No.10
Before Dilyn came along we mused over what breed he would get for No. 10. Unfortunately we weren’t right, but you can read our hypothesis here.
