It's your dog's world and we're just living in it: a sidecar and 14 more fabulous products for your canine companion

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works .

Dogs are our constant companions, providing us with unconditional love (whether or not we deserve it), somebody to talk to, emotional support a form of entertainment and free exercise. They give so much, yet demand so little — so a stylish treat, or two, is really the least they deserve.

Spoiling our dogs isn’t a new phenomenon. Ancient Egyptians are credited as the first to engrave their dogs’ collars — some were made of precious metals — with names; Cher Ami, the beloved greyhound of France's Louis XI, pranced about with one made of scarlet-coloured velvet, studded with rubies and pearls. Henry III, also of France, tied decorative ribbons around his own neck and suspended a necklace-like basket from them for carrying his bichon dogs and spaniels. Though Queen Elizabeth II didn’t dress up her corgis and dorgis (dachshund-corgi crosses), she did like to present them with personalised stockings at Christmas, stuffed full of toys and treats. Year-round, the royal menagerie enjoyed a regularly-changing menu of fresh beef, lamb and rabbit from the royal estates.

In 1787, the third Duke of Richmond enlisted architect James Wyatt to construct kennels for his hounds at the Goodwood Estate. He allocated considerable resources to the project and it resulted in ‘the most luxurious dog house in the world’, with central heating long before Goodwood House was so-equipped. In 2022, The Duchess Paddock, in the grounds of The Kennels, played host to the inaugural Goodwoof festival, welcoming dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes to the inaugural — and their owners. The wonderfully witty weekend celebrating all things canine, returned for its fourth year this weekend (check back on Tuesday for our full report) and the programme comprises world-class eventing, talks and demonstrations, a Barkitecture competition (kennel architecture) and plenty of playtime. This year will also pay special tribute to the unsung role that dogs played in the Second World War.

According to Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond, the 3rd Duke’s philosophy was that people ‘would far rather spend time and money on their dogs than they would their human guests’, and who are we to argue? Scroll down to explore our selection of the chicest canine products on the market; alternatively, treat your favourite furry friend to the ultimate pampering treatment at Liberty...

Purdey Bridle leather dog collar in brown £165 SHOP NOW

Coco & Wolf Strawberry Thief Liberty fabric bed £220 SHOP NOW Mutt & Hounds Flint stripe brushed cotton bed £135 SHOP NOW

MOD Bikes MOD Easy SideCar 3 £2980 SHOP NOW

Mulberry Leather dog carrier in oxblood £995 SHOP NOW

Henry Holland Personalised pet bowl £135 SHOP NOW Wedgewood Florentine salmon pet bowl £150 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Bone-shape trunk £13500 SHOP NOW

Hermès Wouf flying disc £190 SHOP NOW

Goodwoof Goodwoof large fishbone rug in grey and orange £100 SHOP NOW