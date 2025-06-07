What do 32 pigeons, 38 dogs, four horses and one cat have in common? They've all been awarded a Dicken medal, and now you can have one too
Punch and Judy, two brave boxer dogs, saved the lives of British officers in Palastine. Now Judy's PDSA Dickin Medal will go under the hammer at Noonans on June 11.
It was 10.30pm on August 5, 1946, when two boxers, a brother and sister named Punch and Judy, were severely injured when saving the lives of British officers in Palestine. They ‘belonged to Lt-Col A. H. K. Campbell, the deputy judge advocate general of the Jerusalem Military Court, and Lt-Col H. G. G. Niven, the adjutant general, who shared a house in a Jerusalem suburb,’ explains Christopher Mellor-Hill of Noonans. ‘The two officers were relaxing at home with their two dogs. The front door was open. All was quiet and they had no suspicion that any danger was threatening them.’
He continues: ‘Suddenly, the dogs became aware of intruders within the compound. Racing into the darkness and barking furiously, they were met with a burst of sub-machine gun fire from one or possibly two terrorists within the barbed wire protected perimeter. Apparently, the intruders were stealthily creeping towards the house with the intent to kill the officers.
The barking and gunfire alerted the officers, thwarted the attack and thus saved their lives. Police and military parties arrived and, following a trail of blood, found the seriously wounded Punch. He had been hit four times and lay in a pool of blood, apparently dying. His sister, Judy, also covered in blood, stood protectively over him.’
Despite the curfew, the superintendent of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) rushed to the scene. Punch was gravely wounded and Judy, although covered in blood, appeared only to have a bullet graze on her back, most likely from covering her brother to protect him. Both made a full recovery and were each awarded a PDSA Dickin Medal — the ‘animal VC’; Judy’s will go under the hammer at Noonans Mayfair, London W1, on June 11 (estimate £14,000–£18,000).
The Dickin Medal has since been awarded 75 times, mostly during the Second World War; the recipients were 32 pigeons, 38 dogs, four horses and one cat. ‘The sale of a Dickin Medal is always hugely emotive,’ adds Mellor-Hill.
Annunciata grew up in the wilds of Lancashire and now lives in Hampshire with a husband, two daughters and an awful pug called Parsley. She’s been floating round the Country Life office for more than a decade, her work winning the Property Magazine of the Year Award in 2022 (Property Press Awards). Before that, she had a two-year stint writing ‘all kinds of fiction’ for The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, worked in internal comms for Country Life’s publisher (which has had many names in recent years but was then called IPC Media), and spent another year researching for a historical biographer, whose then primary focus was Graham Greene and John Henry Newman and whose filing system was a collection of wardrobes and chests of drawers filled with torn scraps of paper. During this time, she regularly gave tours of 17th-century Milton Manor, Oxfordshire, which may or may not have been designed by Inigo Jones, and co-founded a literary, art and music festival, at which Johnny Flynn headlined. When not writing and editing for Country Life, Annunciata is also a director of TIN MAN ART, a contemporary art gallery founded in 2021 by her husband, James Elwes.
