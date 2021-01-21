Trending:

Heath Chapel, Brown Clee, Shropshire: ‘You’re transported back to the 12th century’

A remote medieval church in Shropshire is today's Secret Britain find.

‘From Clee to Heaven the beacon burns,’ wrote A. E. Housman in A Shropshire Lad — he could easily have been thinking of tiny Heath Chapel.

High up and isolated in the Clee Hills — which Shropshireites claim to be the highest land eastwards until the Urals in Russia — it’s all that remains of a medieval village and has barely changed since it was built by the Normans.

The arch doorway of Heath Chapel, near Clee St Margaret.

Faded traces of ancient images and texts can be seen on the walls; if you ignore the wooden pews, you’re transported back to the 12th century, a feeling enhanced by how difficult the chapel is to find.

Inside the Norman chapel at Heath, Shropshire.