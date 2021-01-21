Heath Chapel, Brown Clee, Shropshire: ‘You’re transported back to the 12th century’

A remote medieval church in Shropshire is today's Secret Britain find.

‘From Clee to Heaven the beacon burns,’ wrote A. E. Housman in A Shropshire Lad — he could easily have been thinking of tiny Heath Chapel.

High up and isolated in the Clee Hills — which Shropshireites claim to be the highest land eastwards until the Urals in Russia — it’s all that remains of a medieval village and has barely changed since it was built by the Normans.

Faded traces of ancient images and texts can be seen on the walls; if you ignore the wooden pews, you’re transported back to the 12th century, a feeling enhanced by how difficult the chapel is to find.

See more of Secret Britain.