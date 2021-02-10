Llywelyn’s Cave, Aberedw: The final refuge of the last sovereign Prince of Wales

Llywelyn ap Gruffydd's final night as a Prince was spent in this cave in Powys.

Known as Llywelyn the Last, Llywelyn ap Gruffydd went head to head with Edward I and was killed at the Battle of Orewin Bridge in 1282. Mystery surrounds the death of this celebrated Prince of Wales, but there are tales of English foul play and, although his head was sent to the Tower of London, no one is sure where he was buried.

A standing stone marks the spot near Cilmeri where he is thought to have been killed and a small cave, near Aberedw, on the bank of the River Edw near Llywelyn’s Castle, is the atmospheric spot where Llywelyn the Last is said to have spent his final night.

