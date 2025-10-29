‘A significant number of the little blighters can add up, can’t it?’: Sophia Money Coutts on how much — or little — to spend on your godchildren’s Christmas presents
As we ramp up to the festive season, our Modern Etiquette columnists answers our reader's most pressing questions.
Ooof, this is a tough one — and a controversial one. I’m not saying that this question is absolutely up there with the world’s biggest problems, but it occurred to me last week that I need to start thinking about this, because I have 10 godchildren, and while I’m pretty bad at remembering birthdays, I do — generally — send them all a present for Christmas. Partly because it’s easier to remember one date; partly because I recall the joy of having had great godparents who always sent me presents at Christmas, which meant I had more under the tree than my siblings, who seemed to have less good godparents. Competitive, moi?
However, if you have a significant number of the little blighters, it can add up, can’t it? Particularly if you have to post several of them, as I did last year. This was painful on two fronts: firstly, I had to stand in the queue in my local post office for approximately three days. Secondly, because when I finally reached the front of said queue, the postage costs were enough to make me balk. If you work for Goldman Sachs, then how very generous if you want to spend £50 a head. Or more. But I don’t think this is necessary. I’ve carried out some important research among my friends on this subject, and one mother reported that her daughter’s favourite present was a £3.99 sparkly pen from flying tiger. Another said that her son is always delighted with a ball, any ball, which is also nice and cheap — although it did make me wonder whether she should get his IQ checked because he sounds quite a lot like my terrier.
Another friend takes each of her godchildren out for a spoiling afternoon once a year — to the theatre, or to a theme park. Or simply the cinema, where they’re allowed to order as much ice cream and pick n’ mix as they like. I’ve long wished that I was organised enough to do the same, but I’m simply not. Also, one of mine lives in Palm Beach, and another in Dar es Salaam, and that’s a long way to fly for a trip to the Odeon.
A final cautionary note on the type of present you may be mulling over. A few years ago, a mole told me a very good story about a Royal couple, whose small son had been given a box of Lego for Christmas. The Royal couple in question wrote back to the godparent, thanking him for the Lego, but tersely asking that, in future, he refrain from giving their child anything made of plastic. I appreciate that, these days, we’re supposed to put yoghurt pots in the right bin and mind our carbon footprint, but you have to tread tactfully in such situations to avoid sounding ungrateful. Otherwise said child may never be given a present again.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
