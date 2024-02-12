Stonehenge, Avebury and the stone circles of Britain, with Professor Vicki Cummings

One of Britain's top experts on stone circles, Professor Vicki Cummings, joins the Country Life podcast.

What is a stone circle? Who made them, and how? And just as importantly, why?

This week’s guest joining James Fisher on the Country Life podcast is one of Britain’s foremost experts on stone circles and henges: Professor Vicki Cummings, the archaeologist who is head of the School of History, Archaeology and Religion at Cardiff University.

Vicki explains all you could wish to know about the most extraordinary stone circles in the country, from the world-famous sites such as Stonehenge and Avebury to beautiful and remote spots such as Castlerigg in Cumbria and Sunhoney in Aberdeenshire.

The result is a fascinating and entertaining chat looking at the latest knowledge we have about stone circles and henges (not to mention the difference between the two). While many of these ancient marvels had religious or celestial roles, we now believe that stone circles were, to most people who used them, the entertainment multiplexes of their day, meeting places for people to congregate from miles around to come together and share their lives with each other.

Vicki is the co-author, with Professor Colin Richards of the University of the Highlands and Islands, of the forthcoming book Stone Circles: A Field Guide, which is to be published later this year by Yale University Press.

