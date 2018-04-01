10 absolutely beautiful character properties for sale at under £400,000

Beautiful country houses often come with price tags which put them out of reach for many – but delightful character properties can be found that are well within reach for most buyers, as these places demonstrate.

This Cotswolds home comes in at an extremely attractive price for a place which has everything you’d want of an archetypal chocolate box cottage.

Beams run through the ceilings and walls, which also feature exposed stone areas in this two-bedroom house.

There’s even a fine little garden – a real find in this village-centre location.

For sale with Murrays. See more pictures and details about this property.

A three-bedroom detached cottage in an unspoilt rural setting, complete with six acres of land that include a paddock and several outbuildings.

Inside, it’s every inch the traditional cottage with beamed ceilings and walls, though the place is now in need of some updating.

For sale with Morris Marshall & Poole. See more pictures and details about this property.

Highfield Hall, half-way between Ringwood and Salisbury, was built by Joshua Reynolds Neave in the mid-19th century, a beautiful building that has gone from country house to village hospital to apartments.

For sale is the two-bedroom penthouse apartment, immaculately fitted and with a glorious sitting room that boasts French windows onto a private roof terrace.

For sale with Adrian Dowding. See more pictures and details about this property.

Just off the High Street in Hythe is this charming two-bedroom detached cottage full of character features, with beamed ceilings and a private walled garden.

The house is small but has masses of charm while the location is superb: the town’s amenities are all within walking distance, while Folkestone with its motorway links and high-speed trains to London is just a few minutes’ drive away.

For sale with C. R. Child. See more pictures and details about this property.

This house is a quite extraordinary find: a three-bedroom stone-built home dating to 1880 and sitting in over an acre of gardens – beyond which lies magnificent wild island land.

The barn and stables have been converted into living space, while there’s a quirky decoration throughout. The house is also close to many of Coll’s majestic white sand beaches.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

In a central location in the pretty village of Tarbert, towards the top of the Kintyre peninsula, is this beautiful five-bedroom detached Victorian villa.

The home has been nicely restored but there are plenty of original features including a delightful stained glass window, while there’s a fine conservatory leading out to the pretty garden.

For sale with Argyll 4 Sale. See more pictures and details about this property.

If you’re looking for a brilliantly-located cottage in the heart of a picturesque town, this place house in the centre of one of Cumbria’s most charming places ticks all the boxes.

This three-bedroom cottageis well laid-out and would be an ideal house or holiday rental.

For sale with Kirkby Lonsdale Estates. See more pictures and details about this property.

A spectacularly pretty cottage in an elevated position with beautiful gardens and wonderful views across the valley.

There are three bedrooms and two reception rooms, and the whole place has been very nicely finished.

For sale with Town & Country. See more pictures and details about this property.

The hard work has all been done at this cavernous barn set in a rural location overlooking open fields, in a village just three miles from the charming town of Morpeth.

The huge open-plan main lounge and dining area is over 38ft long, while there’s a separate kitchen and three bedrooms upstairs. The whole place has been brilliantly fitted: think under-floor heating and Villeroy & Boch and Grohe fittings.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

The location of this immaculate three-bedroom detached cottage is a major part of the attraction: it’s in a semi-rural spot on the edge of this village between Spalding and Boston.

Inside, the place has been refurbished in a generally modern style but clearly by someone with a sympathetic eye, while the octagonal conservatory really helps make the most of the large garden.

For sale with Longstaff & Co. See more pictures and details about this property.